Johnny Depp is savage in ‘Waiting for the Barbarians’

Johnny Depp is pretty superb in “Waiting for the Barbarians.” A robust case may very well be made that he’s amazingly unhealthy, if you happen to overvalue issues like realism. But don’t try this.

Instead take note of the best way the film wakes up at any time when he seems, and that it’s tough to take your eyes away from him, or to cease noticing and pondering what he’s doing on display. He performs a sadistic police colonel, engaged on the outer edges of “the Empire” – most likely the British Empire on the flip of the final century. And this bizarre, stiff-mannered, synthetic character appears an expression of the unnaturalness of the political state of affairs.

You ever see some utterly ghastly, damaging, delusional politician on TV and suppose, “This guy” – it’s virtually all the time a man – “doesn’t even know who he is?” Depp is taking part in that kind of man, solely an operatic model, somebody so encased and marinated in lies that he’s past the attain of thought, motive or emotion. He is, in all human senses, gone, and but he’s in energy.

“Waiting for the Barbarians” is a wierd case, in that its principal performances are very good, and but a lot of the film is useless on display. At the middle of it’s Mark Rylance, because the Justice of the Peace of this imperial outpost. He is an older man, a profession officer, simply making an attempt to do his job and never damage anyone, after which in the future Colonel Joll (Depp) reveals up on a tour of inspection and makes all the things horrible.

More Information Unrated Running time: 112 minutes Where: Streaming and video-on-demand on numerous platforms ★★1/2 (out of 5)

Joll tortures a “barbarian” man to demise, forces confessions and blinds a younger lady who gained’t falsely testify in opposition to her father. One of the great, dreamy touches of the movie is that the barbarians are unspecific as to race or area. They’re non-white, however they in any other case they are often something. In that means, the film turns into a commentary on colonization, basically.

Does this sound like film? It positive does to explain it, and since films exist, not solely within the second however, afterwards, within the thoughts, that have to be taken as a plus. But within the expertise, the movie is lethal sluggish and uneventful, with good scenes bursting to life, right here and there, like roses in a wasteland.

“Waiting for the Barbarians” is predicated on the e-book of the identical identify by J.M. Coetzee, who additionally wrote the screenplay. And that is perhaps the issue proper there. Would you need to be the one to inform the winner of the 2003 Nobel Prize for Literature that his screenplay is so boring it may sedate an elephant? I wouldn’t, as a result of he may reply, “Actually, the problem is that you’re a moron.” And if a Nobel laurate tells you that, it have to be true.

But some courageous, impervious soul ought to have broached the subject – director Ciro Guerra, for instance – as a result of most of “Waiting for the Barbarians” is just unsuited to that which we name “the movies.” Indeed, you may quick ahead by no less than an hour of this 102-minute film and miss nothing important.

One extra efficiency have to be talked about, nonetheless, and that’s Robert Pattinson’s as an officer within the imperial police power. He performs a person who’s youthful than Depp’s colonel, much less sick and fewer impenetrable. But he’s sufficiently old, sick sufficient and arduous sufficient. It’ll take him a number of years, however give him time, sometime he’ll be a monster, too.

mlasalle@sfchronicle.com