Johnny Depp’s Libel Case ‘Obviously Damaging To Him,’ Lawyer Says

Johnny Depp’s libel case in opposition to The Sun nonetheless awaits its closing verdict after a messy trial and two authorized counsels imagine that it could possibly be damaging to the actor’s profession.

After a number of weeks of trial, Depp’s libel case in opposition to the tabloid that known as him a “wife-beater” was heard and they’re at present ready for the choose’s verdict. However, two high-profile attorneys imagine that your complete course of has been damaging to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.

“It’s obviously damaging to him, but how damaging is the question,” stated Gloria Allred, a lawyer and ladies’s rights activist, as quoted by Variety.

“I’m not going to speculate his motives for suing The Sun, but whether or not the court finds in his favor, he’s disputing a very serious allegation.”

Depp’s ex Amber Heard consulted with Allred earlier than, however she by no means retained the “Aquaman” star as a shopper. She has no affiliation to both of the get together and he or she declined to touch upon the reported session assembly with Heard.

Ko Craft, who makes a speciality of mental property, trademark and copyright prosecution, licensing and enforcement, endorsement and industrial agreements, believes that the trial would have an effect on Depp’s profession. The “Fantastic Beasts” star isn’t just an actor, he’s additionally the face of Dior’s male perfume. Craft stated there could be challenges on Depp’s finish as a result of model agreements embrace ethical provisions.

“If you’ve violated some sort of morals clause with something that’s questionable, the model can terminate you with an current settlement,” the legal professional stated.

“And with new ones, your private identify is your model. Johnny Depp is a model.”

Craft has not labored with Depp or Heard, however he agreed that the trial introduced a whole lot of injury as a result of soiled laundry uncovered through the listening to.

“A lot of the damage has already been done because a lot of dirty laundry has been aired during the trial, against both parties, so his name is being put in a different light or being tarnished, and there could be brands who might not want to engage him as their face because there is now a negative association,” he defined.

“We live in a day in age where it doesn’t matter how big of a star you are. With certain claims, especially domestic abuse and violence against women, it doesn’t matter how big of an A-lister you are. It definitely hurts your brand and your ability to enter into agreements with third parties. This trial will be impactful in that way, no matter what the judgement is.”

However, many proceed to assist Depp. His former safety guard, Rick Wood, sided with him and shared how Heard made up the massive drama when she was nonetheless with Depp.

Stephen Deuters, Depp’s former private assistant additionally backed him. Heard by no means talked about any abuse when Deuters was nonetheless with them, however “The Tourist” star informed him a number of instances how Heard attacked him.

“I knew that Ms. Heard was the abuser in the relationship and I was appalled that she would behave in this way,” Deuters stated.

