Justin Bieber and the Team Behind ‘Seasons’ on Necessary Vulnerability

Back in 2007, Justin Bieber was found on YouTube by his soon-to-be supervisor Scooter Braun. The two skyrocketed to fame collectively seemingly in a single day with the 2009 launch of Bieber’s first single, “One Time.” At the ripe age of 13, Bieber’s path to stardom was set – however only a few years later, all of it got here crashing down as Bieber turned to medication and alcohol, spurring a number of run-ins with the legislation.

Now sober and married to longtime girlfriend Hailey Bieber, the worldwide famous person determined to return to YouTube in January to inform his facet of the story within the 10-part docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons.” The present takes an intimate have a look at Bieber’s restoration from habit, struggles with psychological well being and Lyme Disease analysis whereas additionally exhibiting the recording course of for “Changes,” his first album in 5 years.

During the Paley Center for Media’s digital PaleyFest L.A., Variety music editor Shirley Halperin spoke to the Biebers, Braun, YouTube head of unscripted programming Alex Piper, director and govt producer Michael D. Ratner, co-executive producer Joe Termini, producer Ryan Good, composer Josh Gudwin, report producer Poo Bear and govt producer Allison Kaye concerning the present’s authenticity and affect.

For Bieber, the quantity of vulnerability proven within the sequence was completely needed for his personal progress in addition to that of his followers.

“When I was younger, I don’t think I was in a place maturity-wise to be vulnerable,” Bieber stated. “You want to put up facades and you want to seem bigger than life, but when you get to a maturity level where you realize what’s really important – that being my wife and my family and my friends – it became kind of a no-brainer for me to put it all on the line so I can help my neighbor, my family, my friends and the people who might be going through similar situations.”

Termini defined that he views the docuseries as a turning level in Bieber’s private life and profession, because it gave him the possibility to drive his personal narrative and take away himself from the pedestal of stardom.

“[Bieber] really believed that people had put him in a place where he’s untouchable, and I think it was really important for him in this part of his life to say, ‘You know what? I’m not perfect. I don’t have everything together. I’m struggling with mental illness,’” Termini stated. “I could almost get choked up thinking about it, because personally we knew what he was dealing with, but sometimes the media can paint another picture. But he was really fighting to survive, he was fighting to stay married, he was fighting to keep his relationships with his friends and the people that he loves.”

Although Hailey admitted she felt a bit uncomfortable with how a lot of their relationship was revealed all through the present, she agreed to participate as a result of she realized how vital it was for Bieber to have the ability to share his personal perspective on his hardest instances.

“There was so much that Justin had gone through that I don’t think people really knew was going on at such a young age,” Hailey stated. “I was happy to see him open up about drugs and about different things that people maybe thought was going on, but I don’t think they knew to what extent and what depth.”

According to Braun, Hailey’s involvement in “Seasons” stole the present.

“Hailey didn’t ask for any of this. She fell in love,” Braun stated. “To me, she is the breakout star. She gives such great narrative, she loves him so much and you can see that throughout the documentary.”

“Seasons” was an astounding success for YouTube, breaking the report for the most-viewed premiere of all YouTube Originals with over 32 million views inside every week of the discharge of the primary episode. Piper, head of unscripted programming at YouTube, declared that the present has develop into a defining venture for YouTube Originals due to its uncooked, unfiltered authenticity.

“I think the courage that it took for him and Hailey to let us in that door, to be vulnerable at a time when maybe it would have been easier for those conversations to happen behind closed doors – there’s something incredibly powerful about that,” Piper stated. “We work with a lot of different celebrities and public figures on a variety of different projects, and it’s rare that you find that authenticity that you feel in this special. Justin and Hailey were surrounded by people that they could trust, and trust is everything, and so they felt like they could open up and tell their story.”

The feedback part on the person episodes alone was sufficient for Piper to know the sequence was making a real affect.

“Not only were there hundreds of thousands of comments, which means people were really engaged, but when you read those comments, you realize that people weren’t using words like, ‘This is fun, this is entertaining, I like Justin, I like Hailey,’” Piper stated. “They were saying, ‘This is inspirational,’ and you saw people talking about their own stories in the comments. The power of Justin and Hailey’s story unlocked our community.”

For Bieber, it was these sort of responses that made the vulnerability value it.

“It is my honor to be able to show those vulnerable sides and say, ‘Here’s someone that people put on a pedestal to be larger than life. Look at his success, look at how much money he has,’ and it’s like, those things don’t actually fulfill you,” Bieber stated. “I want my fans to think, ‘If Justin with all this money and fame still struggles with his mental health, then I’m not alone.’ Hopefully, I’m able to give them an outlet and help them navigate their faith journey, their relationship journey with the people that they love.”