Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher, and extra celebrities are coming to Ellen Degeneres’ defence

Celebrities are defending Ellen DeGeneres amid allegations that she mistreated folks and fostered a poisonous work atmosphere at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Figures like Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher, and Kevin Hart have opened up about their very own optimistic experiences with the comic within the midst of the criticism.

Insider rounded up an inventory of the celebrities who’re standing up for the talk-show host.

After present and former staffers accused Ellen DeGeneres of contributing to a “toxic work culture” at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the speak present host’s well-known mates started rallying to help her.

Celebrities like Katy Perry,Ashton Kutcher, and Kevin Hart have shared messages on social media testifying to DeGeneres’ character – regardless of not too long ago surfaced allegations of sexual misconduct, racism, and mistreatment of others on her present.

And, after talking up in defence of DeGeneres, many stars have additionally confronted backlash from followers who identified that their experiences as A-listers or company on her present aren’t equal to the experiences of people that have labored for her.

Here’s what DeGeneres’ mates are saying concerning the comic amid the criticism.

Music supervisor Scooter Braun mentioned that the speak present host is a “kind, thoughtful, courageous human.”

Braun spoke extremely of DeGeneres in a series of tweets on Friday.

“People love to take shots at people. They love to see people fall. How quickly so many forget. @TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us. She has helped change the views for equality,” Braun wrote.

He continued, “Needed to say this as I know first hand how she helps so many when we are watching and when we are not. She isn’t about what is popular she is about what is right. Sending love to Ellen today.”

Braun manages stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, each of whom have appeared as movie star company on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” a number of instances.

Portia de Rossi, DeGeneres’ spouse, posted a message saying, “I Stand With Ellen.”

The mannequin broke her silence on the controversy surrounding DeGeneres and her present on Monday.

The actress shared an Instagram picture that mentioned, “I Stand By Ellen.” The image additionally had the present’s mantra, “Be Kind To One Another,” on it.

“To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks,” she captioned the picture.

DeGeneres and de Rossi first met at a celebration in 2000 and introduced they have been relationship in 2005. The couple tied the knot three years later after California legalised same-sex marriage.

De Rossi has been married to the comic ever since and has appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” quite a few instances over time.

Nacho Figueras, an Argentine polo participant, referred to as on DeGeneres’ A-list mates to publicly help her.

Figueras praised the comic in an Instagram submit he shared on Monday.

After saying that he’d waited for “someone with more authority” to talk up in defence of DeGeneres, Figueras determined to share his expertise with the comic and referred to as her present “a very well run machine.”

“Everyone was super nice, not just to me but to each other and anyone involved,” he wrote.

The skilled polo participant then acknowledged that DeGeneres is variety to each well-known and non-famous folks.

“I have seen Ellen act not just in her show but in public appearances in theatres where she is nice to absolutely everyone, the guy serving the coffee, the person in the elevator, the security guy and the owner of the venue,” he mentioned.

Figueras added, “Everyone loves her because that is who she is. She makes the world a better place for millions of people everyday and we cannot hit her because something may have not been perfect.”

The athlete then referred to as on a few of the comic’s mates – like Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, Pink, Sean Hayes, Lady Gaga, Oprah, Katy Perry, and Justin Timberlake – to publicly help DeGeneres.

Figueras first metDeGeneres and de Rossi when he and his spouse Delfina Blaquier struck up a dialog with the couple at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

He then appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for the primary time in 2017 and raved concerning the host on air.

“She really is the sweetest woman I’ve ever met. I think that we connected right away. I really love you. You know how much I love her?” he requested the viewers earlier than flattening his pants to point out off a pair of boxers with DeGeneres’ face on them.

Katy Perry tweeted that she’s “only ever had positive takeaways” from each DeGeneres and her present.

The “Dark Horse” singer shared a optimistic message about DeGeneres in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” Perry wrote.

She continued, “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend.”

Perry has appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” many instances all through the years, discussing every part from her musical profession to her love life.

Samantha Ronson mentioned DeGeneres has at all times been “kind and respectful and cool” to her.

The British DJ defended DeGeneres, who she mentioned has employed her to work at a number of occasions, in an Instagram submit on Wednesday.

“I know social media prefers a negative post, but that’s not me and that’s not my experience with @theellenshow over the 15 years that I have known her and been hired by her,” Ronson wrote.

She continued, “Before you start with the ‘but you’re a celebrity….’ I was hired by her, which makes me an employee, trust me there are plenty of celebrities who hire me and treat me like s—, not her. She has always been kind and respectful and cool.”

Diane Keaton mentioned that DeGeneres “gives back to so many.”

The “Annie Hall” actress spoke out in help of DeGeneres in an Instagram submit she shared on Tuesday.

“I ALWAYS ENJOYED MY VISITS TO THE ELLEN SHOW. I’VE SEEN HOW THE AUDIENCE EXUDES HAPPINESS AND GRATITUDE. SHE GIVES BACK TO SO MANY INCLUDING ME,” Keaton wrote, additionally sharing a photograph from her 2018 go to to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The actress has appeared on the speak present many instances all through DeGeneres’ tenure on-air, most not too long ago in February 2020.

After taking part in a spherical of “Burning Questions” with DeGeneres, she shared a clip on Instagram and wrote, “ITS ALWAYS A GOOD TIME ON THE ELLEN SHOW!!”

Kevin Hart referred to as the man comic “one of the dopest people on the f—ing planet.”

Hart mentioned it’s “crazy” to see folks criticise DeGeneres in an Instagram submit on Tuesday.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f—ing planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1,” he captioned a photograph of himself and DeGeneres on her present.

The comic continued to say that society is “falling in love” with folks’s downfalls.

“It’s honestly sad…When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another….this hate s— has to stop,” he wrote.

Hart defined that he doesn’t want to “disregard the feelings of others and their experiences” however needs to share his and DeGeneres’ optimistic relationship with the general public.

“Love you for life Ellen,” he wrote.

Hart has visited DeGeneres’ present a number of instances all through the years.

After a sequence of his homophobic tweets from 2008 resurfaced and led him to tug out because the host of the 2019 Academy Awards, Hart opened up about his choice on an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in January 2019.

At one level throughout the interview, DeGeneres revealed that she personally referred to as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and urged them to persuade Hart to host.

“As a gay person, I am sensitive to all of that, and I talked to you about all of this and you’ve already expressed that it’s not being educated on the subject, not realising how dangerous those words are, not realising how many kids are killed for being gay, or beaten up every day,” she instructed him, including, “You have grown, you have apologised, you are apologizing again right now. You’ve done it. Don’t let those people win. Host the Oscars.”

Hart in the end determined towards internet hosting the Oscars, leaving the place vacant.

Ashton Kutcher mentioned that it was “refreshing” to see that DeGeneres “never pandered to celebrity.”

Kutcher claimed that the speak present host has handled each celebrities and non-famous people with equal “respect & kindness” in a tweet on Tuesday.

“I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes,” he wrote.

Fans identified that Kutcher is a star, so he probably couldn’t understand how she treats folks that aren’t well-known.

Kutcher responded by saying that DeGeneres’ kindness has prolonged to each his groups and other people “she didn’t even know I work with.”

Another consumer wrote: “Too bad her staff doesn’t have ‘teams.’”

The actor replied, “No but they are part of one and those individuals should be held accountable.”

Not solely is Kutcher a daily visitor on DeGeneres’ present, however he revealed that he and his spouse Mila Kunis are neighbours with the comic and de Rossi throughout a 2018 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Jay Leno mentioned he refused to “discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay.”

Leno, the previous host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” shared a message in help of his longtime buddy by way of Twitter on Tuesday.

“I don’t discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay. The Ellen I know has raised over $US125 million dollars for charity and has always been a kind and decent person. I fully support her,” he wrote.

Leno first met DeGeneres when she was simply breaking into the stand-up comedy scene, she revealed throughout a 2014 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“It was a big deal that I was working with Jay Leno and that I was on the poster with him. He signed it, ‘See you at the top,’” she recalled. “It made me feel so, ‘Oh my god, he thinks I’m going to make it to the top.”

He responded, “I always thought you were really funny because comedy is comedy. I always hated the term ‘comedienne.’ When I was a kid, they had comedians and ‘comediennes,’ which were female. Comedy is comedy. Funny is funny.”

