Katy Perry says she plans on being like Amy Poehler’s ‘cool mother’ from Mean Girls

She is because of give delivery any day now, and is having enjoyable speculating on what sort of mother she shall be within the meantime.

Heavily pregnant Katy Perry joked that she hopes to be the ‘cool mother’ from Mean Girls when her daughter reaches her teen years, based on People Magazine.

The Daisies singer, 35, seems on this week’s cowl of the publication, saying within the article, ‘I’ll be cool mother, ? Like in Mean Girls, [I’ll] be like, “Heeey!”‘

The comparability to Amy Poehler’s zany and plastic surgery-heavy character within the 2004 Lindsay Lohan movie was absolutely made in jest, however nonetheless, Katy hopes to share the load with fiance Orlando Bloom with regards to disciplining their new arrival down the road.

‘He’s gonna be the nice cop and I’m gonna be the dangerous cop. I already realize it,’ Perry elaborated.

‘It’s gonna be nice. Maybe it’s going to flip for the teenage years and I’ll get the teenage years.’

Katy, born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, additionally shared: ‘I’m the three Fs. I’m enjoyable, agency however truthful. That’s how I roll!’

But no matter how the soon-to-be mother plans on education the teen, one factor’s for certain – the California Gurls songstress will make her daughter the ‘No. 1’ precedence.

‘She’ll all the time be the No. 1 most necessary factor ever, naturally,’ she stated. ‘But I like [the idea of] being a working mother. I do not suppose there’s something destructive about it. It’s like, “Wow, you are able to do that and that?” All proper! That’s a lady, ?’

And as all the time, the Grammy-nominated pop star was up entrance and candid about all she’s been via to get up to now, together with a battle with despair and psychological well being that led to a interval of separation from Lord Of The Rings actor Bloom, 43, in 2017.

‘My blessing in all of what I went via is that I simply really feel like I’ve an even bigger, extra dimensional life,’ Katy informed People. ‘I get to dwell life and I get to convey life into the world.’

‘I used to be actually afraid of the thought of that two or three years in the past’, she added. ‘It was identical to, I do not understand how I’m ever gonna do this. I can barely maintain myself.’

One factor’s for certain: The California Gurls songstress will make her daughter her ‘No. 1 most necessary factor ever, naturally’; seen on Instagram in a promo shot for her new album Smile

And one other ingredient the Dark Horse hitmaker says that her experiences have helped her with is a way of gratitude.

‘You’re simply grateful that your physique can do that and that it is wholesome, however I’m glad that it is within the playing cards for me,’ Perry mirrored.

And August is shaping as much as be a month by which Katy has a lot to be glad about – along with the impending delivery of her child woman, she’s releasing her first album in three years, Smile, on August 28th.