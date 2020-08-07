Katy Perry, Toni Braxton, The Killers, extra

CLOSE Orlando Bloom says “awe-inspiring” fiancé Katy Perry is “a force of nature” as they await the delivery of their first youngster collectively. (June 30) AP Domestic

Are you continue to crying to “Folklore?”

If you are something like us, you’ve got had Taylor Swift’s alternative-pop masterpiece on repeat ever since she surprise-released it two weeks in the past, efficiently destroying what little was left of us emotionally. The album made a historic bow on the charts this previous week, debuting at No. 1 on each the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 (with heart-tugging lead single “Cardigan”).

But if turtlenecks are extra your type – otherwise you merely need some recent tunes – there’s loads of new music coming down the pike in August. From snarling rock anthems to dance-floor-ready bops, listed here are the 10 albums throughout genres that must be in your radar this month.

Deep Purple, ‘Whoosh!’ (Friday)

For 21st studio album “Whoosh!”, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers teamed up as soon as once more with producer Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd), with the half-joking objective of “placing the Deep again in Purple,” the band mentioned in an announcement. Written and recorded in Nashville, the album tackles well timed topics of an unsure future (“Throw My Bones”) and “demented” politicians (“No Need to Shout”).

Glass Animals, ‘Dreamland’ (Friday)

No artist proper now’s creating, properly, dreamier music than British band Glass Animals, which broke out stateside in 2014 with vibey bed room pop songs “Black Mambo” and “Gooey.” Third album “Dreamland” finds lead singer/producer Dave Bayley extra introspective and adventurous than earlier than, admitting vulnerability on the upbeat “Heat Waves” and invoking ’90s nostalgia on the psychedelic “Space Ghost Coast to Coast.”

Dua Lipa, ‘Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album’ (Aug. 21)

Earlier this yr, Dua Lipa helped usher in pop’s disco resurgence with “Future Nostalgia,” her assured and fascinating sophomore effort. Now, the most effective new artist Grammy winner is gifting us “Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album,” that includes a reworked model of “Levitating” with Madonna and Missy Elliott, a brand new “Physical” with Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson, in addition to different shock company.

The Killers, ‘Imploding the Mirage’ (Aug. 21)

Like numerous different albums, The Killers’ “Imploding the Mirage” was delayed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. (Anthemic lead single “Caution” was launched in early March, simply as U.S. cities have been going into lockdown.) But now the Las Vegas rockers are set to unleash their sixth studio effort into the world, though it’s going to be singer Brandon Flowers’ first with out co-founder/guitarist Dave Keuning, who’s on hiatus from the band. The new music additionally arrives amid sexual misconduct allegations towards the group’s 2009 touring crew, which attorneys say have been “fully unfounded” following an inside investigation.

Lecrae, ‘Restoration’ (Aug. 21)

Lecrae is without doubt one of the few Christian hip-hop artists to interrupt by to the mainstream, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart in 2014 together with his expertly crafted “Anomaly.” Now an impartial artist after leaving Columbia Records this spring, Lecrae will launch ninth studio album “Restoration” on his label Reach Records. The album takes on topical problems with psychological well being and police brutality, and contains a highly effective new collaboration with John Legend known as “Drown.” It may even be accompanied by a documentary (out Aug. 14) and ebook (out Oct. 13).

Troye Sivan, ‘In a Dream’ (Aug. 21)

Aside from Taylor Swift and “Folklore,” no different artist has higher captured our quarantine blues than Troye Sivan, who returns together with his first new solo music since 2018’s distinctive “Bloom.” “Take Yourself Home,” the lead single off his six-song “In a Dream” EP, achingly captures emotions of loneliness and discovering solace in household (“If I’m gonna die, let’s die someplace fairly,” he sings). And on the candy and sensual “Rager Teenager!,” the 25-year-old writes a letter to his youthful self.

Angel Olsen, ‘Whole New Mess’ (Aug. 28)

More than another album launched final yr, we hold coming again to Angel Olsen’s moody triumph “All Mirrors,” a sweeping and atmospheric reflection on romance and resilience. Recorded in a transformed Catholic church, this new album options woozy, stripped-back reimaginations of “All Mirrors” standouts together with “New Love Cassette” and “Lark,” in addition to the haunting new title observe “Whole New Mess.”

Disclosure, ‘Energy’ (Aug. 28)

Brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence (of U.Okay. digital duo Disclosure) reached for the celebrities on their final two albums, delivering sizzling collaborations with Sam Smith (“Latch”), Lorde (“Magnets”), The Weeknd (“Nocturnal”) and Mary J. Blige (“F for You”). Their third album, “Energy,” contains a decidedly extra eclectic and worldwide roster of featured artists, from Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara on the buoyant “Douha (Mali Mali),” to Cameroonian artist Blick Bassy on the plush “Ce N’est Pas.”

Katy Perry, ‘Smile’ (Aug. 28)

After her rocky “Witness” rollout in 2017, which was mired by low-performing singles and a weird promotional push, Katy Perry is seeking to get her “Smile” again along with her sixth studio album. The new music was impressed partially by her struggles with despair and discovering happiness once more, with new music “What Makes a Woman” devoted to the now-pregnant pop star’s future daughter (with fiancé Orlando Bloom). The album’s singles thus far have been a combined bag (excluding “Never Really Over,” one among her greatest songs ever), though Perry’s next-level quarantine performances give us hope for an thrilling new period forward.

Toni Braxton, ‘Spell My Name’ (Aug. 28)

Nearly 30 years into her music profession, Toni Braxton remains to be as sizzling as ever. Her stirring “Do It” with longtime collaborator Babyface was the most-added music at grownup R&B radio when it was launched in April, and likewise grew to become the very best radio chart debut of her solo profession. The music is the lead single off her 10th studio album “Spell My Name,” which additionally options euphoric new disco anthem “Dance.”

