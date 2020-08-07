Keanu Reeves’ Ageless Appearance Would Have Made Him Perfect for This Movie, the Internet Agrees

New installments within the Bill and Ted, The Matrix, and John Wick franchises are on the best way. And the web is abuzz with rumors a Constantine sequel might comply with. In quick, it’s a most glorious time for to be a Keanu Reeves fan. Yet, for as a lot as Reeves is staying busy, the web — and considered one of his most well-known co-stars — assume he missed out on one film function.

Fans have lengthy seen how Keanu Reeves ages remarkably effectively

In addition to his big-screen work, Reeves is understood by followers for his youthful look. The actor made his function debut in 1986’s Youngblood — no relation to the 5 Seconds of Summer hit — and has remained constantly busy ever since. Now 55 years outdated, he appears to be as energetic and energetic as ever. Reeves is totally able to nonetheless taking part in a superhero, for example.

In truth, the web has frequently joked about whether or not Reeves is immortal. More than 30 years have handed since Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. And the actor appears remarkably just like the early days of his profession. Unfortunately, Reeves has by no means actually had the prospect to leverage his ageless look in a task, having just lately missed his likelihood.

Even Charlize Theron concedes he ought to have starred on this film

In explicit, followers consider Reeves ought to have appeared within the 2020 Netflix film The Old Guard. In that movie, Charlize Theron leads a bunch of immortal warriors. A fan just lately shared a playful collage of Reeves pictures, implying he by no means ages, calling out how excellent he would have been in The Old Guard. And Theron agreed, retweeting the post along with her personal message.

“Honestly though living forever would be MUCH easier with Keanu around,” Theron mentioned, together with a GIF of her and Reeves in 1997 thriller The Devil’s Advocate. The pair additionally starred within the 2001 romantic drama Sweet November and stay shut associates.

By all accounts, Netflix will probably pursue a sequel to The Old Guard. Theron has mentioned she desires Rihanna to pop up within the follow-up. And if the film does occur, possibly Reeves can present up in that movie too. Of course, this isn’t the Reeves-Theron reunion followers are hoping for.

Could Reeves and Theron reunite for an epic motion film?

After all, Theron stars within the 2017 action-thriller Atomic Blonde. That film — a sequel to which will probably be a Netflix launch — options a lot of the identical crew as John Wick. So followers of these two franchises hope Reeves’ and Theron’s respective characters might cross paths in a kinetic motion epic.

As of now, there’s no purpose to assume Reeves’ John Wick and Theron’s Lorraine Broughton will share the display anytime quickly. But the 2 stars stay in contact and within the concept. Whatever the case could also be, followers have lots to sit up for from Reeves and Theron within the close to future.