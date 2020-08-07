Keanu Reeves and Will Smith amongst stars who can command excessive salaries and percentages | The Canberra Times

whats-on, music-theatre-arts, movies, Keanu Reeves, Matrix

Money is energy in Hollywood. During the peak of the studio period, even the best-paid actors had been salaried workers (although they is perhaps thrown an occasional bonus). While figures, like details, are notoriously rubbery in Hollywood, listed here are some examples of star incomes energy (all figures in US {dollars} from the instances named). In 1914, silent-screen star Mary Pickford grew to become Hollywood’s highest-paid actress, making $1000 every week. And in 1916, she signed a contract which assured her an revenue of a minimum of $1,040,000 over two years. She would make six movies in that point and obtain 50 per cent of the income. Pickford additionally grew to become a producer and in 1919, she teamed up with stars Charlie Chaplin, Douglas Fairbanks and director D.W. Griffith to type the impartial distribution firm United Artists. Marlon Brando for Mutiny on the Bounty (1962) and Elizabeth Taylor for Cleopatra (1963) every obtained an unprecedented $1 million wage. Brando additionally obtained $3.7 million and a share of the field workplace gross to play Jor-El in Superman (1978) – not dangerous for 13 days of labor and fewer than 20 minutes of display time. He sued the producers claiming he had not been paid all he was owed and settled for $15 million. When Jack Nicholson performed the Joker in Batman (1989) he took $6 million as an alternative of his ordinary $10 million wage in trade for a share of the movie’s earnings together with merchandise. This shrewd transfer made him $50 million. And different actors like Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise and Robert Downey Jr had been capable of make much more profitable offers. Most had been for franchise films although Hanks did nicely with two stand-alones, Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan. Will Smith made $100 million from the third Men in Black film (2012). For the primary Matrix film, Keanu Reeves obtained $10 million plus 10 per cent of the gross and $15 million plus 15 per cent for the second and third, so he made about $250 million in whole from the three. While it’s typically stated with franchises “the film is the star”, having actors confirmed of their roles is a fascinating a part of the package deal – even at a value.

