Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick 4’ Will Be Shot Back To Back With Fifth Film

Keanu Reeves’ upcoming movie John Wick 4 shall be shot again to again with the franchise’s newly introduced fifth installment.

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick franchise has undergone fairly the transformation. Originally it was a low price range motion thriller that blew everybody away with how good it was. Both sequels saved upping the ante with its motion, with Keanu Reeves’ character having to tackle an ever-increasing variety of antagonists. Now studio Lionsgate has revealed {that a} fifth movie is within the works and shall be shot proper after the fourth movie for a launch the next yr.

During an earnings name, Lionsgate CEO revealed the plans for the franchise, stating that they hope to shoot each movies again to again when Keanu Reeves turns into accessible in early 2021:

“We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year.”

What do you all make of this announcement? Are you shocked to listen to that Lionsgate is already planning for John Wick 5? What have you ever considered the brand new Keanu Reeves franchise? Let us know what you assume within the feedback beneath!

Here is the official synopsis for the newest movie within the franchise, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum:

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for 2 causes… he’s being hunted for a worldwide $14 million greenback open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The sufferer was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John ought to have already been executed, besides the Continental’s supervisor, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace interval earlier than he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all providers and minimize off from different members. John makes use of the service business to remain alive as he fights and kills his manner out of New York City.

Directed by Chad Stahelski from a script written by Derek Kolstad, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum stars Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Ruby Rose, Common, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Jason Mantzoukas, Anjelica Huston, and Boban Marjanovic.

The subsequent movie within the franchise, John Wick 4, is at present scheduled to be launched on May 27, 2022. Stay tuned for all the newest information on the John Wick franchise and make sure you subscribe to Heroic Hollywood’s YouTube channel for extra unique video content material!