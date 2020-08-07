Keanu Reeves negotiating to play Ghost Rider within the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves would possibly quickly add one other iconic position in his filmography. Reports revealed that he’s within the superior phases of negotiations with Marvel to star as Ghost Rider/Johnny Blaze within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

According to We Got This Covered, Keanu Reeves desires a extra outstanding position within the Marvel fold if he does conform to play Ghost Rider. The actor is reportedly negotiating a solo franchise for the superhero character and an element within the Midnight Sons spinoff that can introduce him within the MCU.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige stated in earlier interviews that they’ve been asking Reeves to hitch their franchise for years. Marvel will probably give in to what the actor desires in the event that they’ve been persistently inviting Reeves to board their initiatives.

Ghost Rider within the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel comedian collection depicts Ghost Rider/Johnny Blaze as a stunt motorcyclist who bonded with a demon after he gave his soul to Satan to avoid wasting his father. In 2007, Columbia Pictures launched a film with the identical title with Nicolas Cage taking part in the titular character.

In 2016, Marvel introduced that the MCU will deliver the Ghost Rider character through the TV collection Agents of the S.H.I.E.L.D. season 4. Gabriel Luna gained the position and also will subsequently star within the spinoff collection for Hulu.

Luna stated in an interview that Marvel can also be planning a film model of Ghost Rider. The actor expressed hope that The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus would portray the big-screen version.

In 2019, rumors surfaced that the Marvel is planning a Midnight Sons spinoff. This Marvel comic series is about a team of superheroes with supernatural qualities. They include Ghost Rider, Doctor Strange, Blade, Moon Knight and Hannibal King.

Reeves is busy with The Matrix 4

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves is reportedly back on the set of The Matrix 4 in Berlin months following the coronavirus lockdown. According to Cinema Blend, locals spotted the actor sight-seeing with his co-stars Carrie-Ann Moss and Neil Patrick Harris, as well as his girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

The Matrix 4 has an April 2021 theater date and it’s unclear how far alongside they’re with the filming. Expectedly, the film will take loads of time throughout post-production because it’s set to have a whole lot of CGI results.

Keanu Reeves can also be set to star in one other John Wick iteration. The fourth film remains to be tentatively set for a 2022 launch. The actor’s filming schedule will probably get busy after 2022 if he commits to the MCU.

