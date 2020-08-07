Kendall Jenner Gives ‘It-Girl’ Prada Combat Boots a Summer Update – Footwear News

Kendall Jenner is all about seasonless trend. The mannequin stepped out in a pair of Prada fight boots for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday night time. The knee-high, lace-up leather-based type has been a go-to for Jenner in winter months, however she turned the boots into the proper summery outfit by pairing the utilitarian look with a cream and tan Esaú Yori corset ensemble.
The standard Prada Monolith boots are presently offered out, however could be discovered on the resale market. The shoe, which initially retailed for $1,450 incorporates a distinct 55-millimeter rubber tread sole in addition to straps with removable nylon pouches, which Jenner went with out for her Nobu outing.
The sneakers made its debut on the Prada fall ’19 present throughout Milan Fashion Week and have since change into an “it-girl” look, because the navy and chunky shoe traits proceed to achieve traction. Bella Hadid can be a fan and was seen sporting the sneakers, hiding the lace-up shaft below flared khaki pants final yr in London. She wore them once more not lengthy after in Paris with a white turtleneck high below a navy blazer and a black leather-based coat. She added a contact of texture together with her bleached dark-wash denims.
Meanwhile in June, Jenner wore the identical Prada boots for an additional dinner date at Nobu. For the event, she wore a little bit black minidress, which she layered below an identical jacket, letting her legs present — proving these sneakers are excellent for any season.
