Kendall Jenner Gives ‘It-Girl’ Prada Combat Boots a Summer Update – Footwear News

Kendall Jenner is all about seasonless trend. The mannequin stepped out in a pair of Prada fight boots for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday night time. The knee-high, lace-up leather-based type has been a go-to for Jenner in winter months, however she turned the boots into the proper summery outfit by pairing the utilitarian look with a cream and tan Esaú Yori corset ensemble.



Kendall Jenner is seen leaving Nobu Malibu in California, sporting her go-to Prada boots. CREDIT: Mega

The standard Prada Monolith boots are presently offered out, however could be discovered on the resale market. The shoe, which initially retailed for $1,450 incorporates a distinct 55-millimeter rubber tread sole in addition to straps with removable nylon pouches, which Jenner went with out for her Nobu outing.

Prada fight boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The sneakers made its debut on the Prada fall ’19 present throughout Milan Fashion Week and have since change into an “it-girl” look, because the navy and chunky shoe traits proceed to achieve traction. Bella Hadid can be a fan and was seen sporting the sneakers, hiding the lace-up shaft below flared khaki pants final yr in London. She wore them once more not lengthy after in Paris with a white turtleneck high below a navy blazer and a black leather-based coat. She added a contact of texture together with her bleached dark-wash denims.

Meanwhile in June, Jenner wore the identical Prada boots for an additional dinner date at Nobu. For the event, she wore a little bit black minidress, which she layered below an identical jacket, letting her legs present — proving these sneakers are excellent for any season.



Kendall Jenner wears a little bit black costume with Prada fight boots outdoors Nobu in Malibu, Calif. on June 8, 2020. CREDIT: Splash News

