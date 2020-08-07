Kendall Jenner’s Summery All-White Look Contains Reasonably priced ‘Ugly’ Birkenstock Sandals

Kendall Jenner stepped out on the earth’s hottest shoe on Sunday. Based on world fashion search platform Lyst, Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals is the best product correct now so it’s no shock that Jenner is usually a fan on the comfortable mannequin.

She was seen on the Soho Home in Malibu, Calif. over the weekend alongside together with her canine, sporting an all-white summery ensemble. The model paired a white cropped tank with matching high-waisted pants and the Birkenstock two-strap sandals, which retails for $100. Jenner achieved the look with a Skims face masks, black shades and a tiny purse.

Celeb assist, along with the likes of Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres and Kanye West, has helped push product sales for the favored Birkenstock sandals. Birkenstock People CEO David Kahan instructed FN in Might that the company’s “online search metrics have never been higher, and our social media and editorial mentions have been amazing.” He talked about, “When times are uncertain, people look for products that give them a degree of certainty,” he well-known. “Look at iconic products like Stan Smith, Adidas, Nike Air Force One. They [offer] an emotionally satisfying purchase — you feel good about buying them.”

Within the second quarter, searches for the Arizona sandal spiked by 225% over the quarter, added the Lyst report, with many retailers selling out of the mannequin.

Jenner, herself, has been seen sporting Birkenstock slides in a beige colorway in cooler temperatures, too. As a substitute of going barefoot she opted for cozy socks ultimate 12 months in September paired with Adidas sweatpants, as an illustration. She’s moreover styled the footwear with denim shorts and a white button-up on one different occasion.

The Arizona mannequin has moreover obtained the designer substitute via the years having collaborated with labels resembling Valentino, Rick Owens and Proenza Schouler. And the Germany-based agency’s Arizona fits correct in with the current “ugly” sandal sample — which has seen fashionistas embracing orthopedic-looking and sport-leaning comfort varieties.

Different followers embody Kristen Bell, Paris Jackson and Emma Roberts. To see additional celebs throughout the mannequin, click on on via the gallery.

