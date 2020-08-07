Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and More Stars Send Messages of Support After Beirut Explosion

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are sending help to Beirut.

Two days after a large explosion occurred within the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, Aug. 4, a rep for the A-list couple tells E! News in a press release that they’ve pledged $100,000 to a lot of Lebanese charities. Amal was born in Beirut and raised within the U.Okay.

“We’re each deeply involved for the individuals of Beirut and the devastation they’ve confronted in the previous few days,” George and Amal shared. “Three charitable organizations we have discovered are offering important reduction on the bottom: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak. We shall be donating $100,000 to those charities and hope that others will assist in any means they will.”

Local information group LBCI reported that at the very least 5,000 individuals have been injured within the blast and that at the very least 135 have been killed. Dozens have been additionally deemed lacking.

At this time, the precise reason behind the explosion stays unclear. However, President Michel Aoun mentioned an investigation into the blast would reveal the circumstances of what occurred as quickly as potential and that the outcomes can be publicly shared. According to CNN, Prime Minister Hassan Diab mentioned an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been saved in a port warehouse for six years “with out preventative measures.”

After the information broke, a number of celebrities shared messages on social media. Janet Jackson posted a message that learn “Beirut in our hearts” and captioned it, “My prayers to everybody in Beirut, Lebanon.” Kim Kardashian additionally tweeted, “Pray for Beirut.”

“My coronary heart, energy and condolences are with Lebanon and everybody affected by this tragedy,” Ariana Grande additionally tweeted with donation hyperlinks. “Please help / donate should you’re in a position to, I shall be doing so too.”

💔 #PrayForBeirut pic.twitter.com/6YdJEHeXp4— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 5, 2020

Adriana Lima: “My coronary heart bleeds with all that has been occurring on this planet proper now, I want I might have the facility to unite and defend each single human being. When does it cease? How far it would go? I’ll prey [sic] day by day for peace, security, well being…. I simply know that the entire world has been true a lot this yr… sufficient …. My coronary heart goes to all of the households…..”

Jamie Lee Curtis: The actress re-shared a Washington Post publish that featured an image Pulitzer prize-winning photographer Lorenzo Tugnoli had shared after the explosions.

Hillary Clinton: “My coronary heart goes out to Beirut and the Lebanese individuals as they grieve and heal after yesterday’s devastating explosion. In the aftermath, strangers helped strangers bind wounds, discover households, and calm youngsters. I’m wishing you peace and group within the days forward.”

DJ Khaled: The artist shared an Instagram publish that learn, “Pray for Beirut-Lebanon.”

Joe Giudice: “My prayers for Beirut, LEBANON. My Thoughts And Prayers Are With all People And Families In Lebanon..May Allah Bring Ease To All Those Who Are Suffering… #prayforbeirut.”

Salma Hayek: “Today two explosions devastated the capital of the already hurting Lebanon. My damaged coronary heart goes out to all of the individuals who have misplaced family members and who’re within the affected areas of my beloved Beirut.”

Naomi Campbell: “My ideas, prayers and love exit to the individuals of Lebanon and their households #Beirut #HyperlinkInBio (my reminiscences of downtown of how I’ll keep in mind it).”

Larsa Pippen: “I’m praying for Lebanon. My mother is from Beirut this simply breaks my coronary heart. My household is so devastated #lebanon.”

