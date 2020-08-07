Kristen Bell cannot exchange Ellen DeGeneres on ‘Ellen Show’ for that reason

Kristen Bell’s identify has been making rounds as a attainable alternative for Ellen DeGeneres because the host of Ellen Show.

Even earlier than the comic was criticized for being imply, Kristen Bell has already been dubbed because the producers’ favourite to exchange DeGeneres

Kristen Bell has a busy schedule

However, Gossip Cop claimed that there’s one drawback with Bell internet hosting Ellen Show. The rumor-debunking web site stated that that is unlikely to occur as a result of the actress has a really busy schedule.

Other than this, DeGeneres hasn’t expressed her need to give up Ellen Show amid the latest criticisms. As such, Bell or anybody else can’t presumably exchange her.

Kristen Bell allegedly getting ready to exchange Ellen

But Us Weekly beforehand claimed that Warner Bros. execs have been grooming Bell as DeGeneres’ alternative. Back then, the rumors have been rife as a result of DeGeneres’ contract was about to run out.

However, the comic lately renewed her contract for 3 years. This signifies that she shall be internet hosting this system till 2022.

With this, some tabloids have been saying that DeGeneres shall be quitting Ellen Show after her contract expires once more. But there may be all the time a risk for her to resume her contract for a number of extra years after 2022.

It was lately introduced that Portia de Rossi’s spouse will return to Ellen Show subsequent month.

James Corden, Jennifer Aniston not changing Ellen

Other celebrities being linked to the attainable internet hosting gig embody Ellie Kemper, Melissa McCarthy, Sean Hayes, Neil Patrick Harris, Chrissy Teigen, and Kevin Hart.

There have been additionally claims that one of many heads at NBC is a big fan of comic James Corden. As such, the British host may, allegedly, exchange DeGeneres.

However, the rumors have been debunked amid claims that Corden can’t exchange DeGeneres as a result of he’s impolite to the workers of his present. Others have additionally dubbed Corden as a bully.

DeGeneres’ good pal, Jennifer Aniston may additionally, allegedly, exchange the comic as host of Ellen Show.

The Friends star is aware of what it’s prefer to host this system as a result of DeGeneres invited her earlier this yr. Aniston evidently had a beautiful time internet hosting on DeGeneres’ behalf.

However, sources claimed that she will be able to’t tackle the internet hosting gig due to her busy schedule. Aniston is gearing up for the reunion particular for Friends together with her co-stars, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc.

Ellen DeGeneres hasn’t commented on her attainable replacements. And Kristen Bell and the opposite celebrities even have but to reply to the rumors that they may exchange the comic.

