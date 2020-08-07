Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday (2003) / Walt Disney Productions

Once a Disney darling, Lindsay Lohan starred in six hit motion pictures that outlined a era. From The Parent Trap to Freaky Friday, right here’s the definitive rating.

There’s a sobering actuality to confront on the 17th anniversary of Freaky Friday, one of many quintessential motion pictures Lindsay Lohan starred in for Disney: It’s now as outdated as Lindsay was when she made it. That may not imply a lot to most individuals, however these of us who had been raised underneath the reign of Lohan, it’s as wild of a thoughts trick as switching our bodies with Jamie Lee Curtis.

When you’re taking a stroll down reminiscence lane with Lindsay Lohan, you’ll understand lots extra trippy enjoyable details and achieve a deeper appreciation for her motion pictures. Whether she was pulling double responsibility as twin sisters, appearing reverse an iconic Volkswagen Beetle, or bringing a doll to life with Tyra Banks, Lohan’s tenure at Disney was really a run of classics to behold. In the spirit of celebrating Freaky Friday matching its star’s age, we’re rating all six of Lohan’s motion pictures from the House of Mouse.

Lindsay Lohan’s 6 Disney motion pictures, ranked

6. Herbie: Fully Loaded

While not the worst film Lindsay Lohan ever made (to not title names, however she’s been part of some actual stinkers), Herbie: Fully Loaded was a largely misguided try at reviving a well-known franchise. In reality, Disney entrusted Lohan with the daunting activity of rebooting many former Disney hits, with half of her Disney filmography counting on decades-old supply materials.

Lohan returned to Disney to pal round with Herbie in 2005 after discovering PG-13 success with Mean Girls the 12 months earlier than. On each side, Herbie: Fully Loaded was a wierd selection. The film lingers with an ironic lack of power and leans too carefully into the legacy of Herbie when a majority of the viewers in all probability knew the star higher the automotive. It’s a enjoyable throwback, however it’s not the strongest Lohan-Disney team-up.

5. Life-Size

Hardly a 12 months after making her Disney debut on the large display screen in The Parent Trap, Lindsay Lohan subsequent appeared in The Wonderful World of Disney choice Life-Size. That may not seem to be a giant deal, however it’s a powerful, and much much less restrictive, technique of staking your house at Disney than being subjected to waving a glow stick in entrance of a inexperienced display screen.

To at the present time, Life-Size stays a fan favourite, even when Lohan was too busy together with her seaside membership to look within the sequel. The tv film has tons of coronary heart and magic, and Lohan proved she was a power to be reckoned with at 14. Currently, the fantasy-comedy isn’t streaming on Disney+, however let’s hope we’ll be capable of shine brilliant, shine far, and be a star together with Tyra Banks’ Eve doll come to life.

4. Get a Clue

Perhaps one of many lesser identified Disney motion pictures starring Lohan, Get a Clue marked the star’s one and solely output on the Disney Channel. Before returning to the large display screen, she made a pit cease on the cable community for the 2002 DCOM that doesn’t get almost as a lot love because it deserves. If you recognize, you recognize, and you have already got the catchy pop-rock theme music caught in your head.

Get a Clue starred Lohan as teenage journalist Lexy Gold, the creator of her faculty’s gossip column who finds herself untangling the thriller of a trainer’s disappearance. The movie additionally starred Brenda Song, who’s additionally a Disney legend in her personal proper. Looking again, Get a Clue ought to have hit the large display screen as a result of it’s with out query one in every of Lohan’s greatest performances — severely.

3. Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

It may simply be the passage of time speaking, however Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen isn’t solely one of the underrated Lindsay Lohan motion pictures, it’s one of the underrated Disney motion pictures. To quote Christina Aguilera, perhaps it was somewhat too forward of its time for some folks. Admittedly, Confessions is a bizarre film, however Lohan’s dedication to Lola’s delusions of grandeur sells it.

Lohan stars in Confessions of a Teenage Drama as a teen who strikes from town to the suburbs and desperately clings to the concept her life is supposed to be rather more glamorous than the highschool theater division (and actuality) suggests. With Megan Fox as a foil and Carol Kane as a mentor, it’s puzzling that the 2004 oddball hasn’t change into a cult traditional.

2. Freaky Friday

No matter what, Freaky Friday was destined to be a field workplace smash. A reboot of a traditional Disney film starring scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis? Forget about it. But we’d wish to assume that Lindsay Lohan’s rising star had somewhat one thing to do with its success. After all, she’s half of the on-screen expertise that’s a driving power for the movie’s charming charisma.

You know the way it goes: Mother and daughter swap our bodies and stroll away with a greater understanding of one another’s perspective. Just like portraying twins, Lohan pulls double responsibility, enjoying each her character and Curtis’ character as her character. The movie, which continues to be Lohan’s highest-grossing, was actually a product of its time and launched Lohan as a budding musical expertise with the pop-rock anthem “Ultimate.”

1. The Parent Trap

As far as debut motion pictures go, Lohan’s is a slam dunk. The 1998 remake of the 1961 movie of the identical title, Lohan made fairly the splash in The Parent Trap as separated-at-birth twins Hallie Parker and Annie James. She was so convincing in her twin position and together with her British accent that some individuals are shocked to be taught there’s just one Lindsay Lohan. (Okay, perhaps much less so now.)

The Parent Trap gave us a lot between Meredith Blake and Chessy, two aspirational figures for millennials. But it’s Lohan who rightfully steals the highlight… in a Disney film… starring Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson… directed by Nancy Meyers. Who was doing it like LiLo? It’s uncommon for the earliest work of well-known baby stars to face the take a look at of time, however The Parent Trap continues to get higher with age, similar to a bottle Nick Parker’s wine.

All of those Lindsay Lohan motion pictures (except for Life Size) can be found to stream on Disney+.