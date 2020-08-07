Lionsgate Working on ‘John Wick 5’ and Jennifer Grey’s ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel

Lionsgate touched on two main franchises with Wall Street analysts this week, following an earnings name on Thursday night. The two franchises are “John Wick,” which is getting a fifth installment, and a brand new “Dirty Dancing” film, with unique star Jennifer Grey hooked up.

The untitled Jennifer Grey dance film confirms our earlier report that Grey is returning to her iconic character from the 1987 movie “Dirty Dancing.” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed each initiatives in the course of the name, and Grey will star and government produce the upcoming dance film.

“To reveal one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood, we’re pleased to confirm that Jennifer Grey will both executive produce and star in a new ‘Dirty Dancing’ movie for Lionsgate from ‘Warm Bodies’ director Jonathan Levine,” he stated within the name. “It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the Company’s history.”

Back in 2004, Lionsgate launched “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights,” starring Diego Luna, Romola Garai, Sela Ward, and John Slattery. The movie made $27.6M worldwide from an estimated $25M finances and was crushed by critics. Guy Ferland directed that film for the studio, working from a narrative by Kate Gunzinger and Peter Sagal. ABC made a TV remake in 2017 with Abigail Breslin, Colt Prattes, Debra Messing, and Nicole Scherzinger, and the franchise went chilly till now.

Lionsgate initially slated “John Wick 4” to launch in theaters on May 21, 2021, however manufacturing on the movie was delayed due to the continued well being disaster, and Lionsgate moved the movie’s launch date to May 2022. Feltheimer confirmed {that a} fifth film shall be added to the franchise, and that the studio will shoot each motion pictures back-to-back.

“We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our ‘John Wick’ action franchise, with ‘John Wick 4’ slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022,” Feltheimer added.

David Leitch and Chad Stahelski directed the primary film within the “John Wick” franchise, which opened with a $14M weekend and went on to make over $88M worldwide. Stahelski returned to direct the second and third installments, with “John Wick Chapter 2” making over $171M globally; and “John Wick: Chapter 3″ grossed over $326M worldwide. The third installment featured Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, and Jason Mantzoukas.

Other initiatives talked about in the course of the name embody a horror-thriller known as “The Devi’s Light,” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” with Nicolas Cage.

