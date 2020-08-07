Maluma has turn into one among music’s hottest acts, poised to take Hollywood

How are you aware you’ve made it within the music enterprise?

When Madonna provides you her cellphone quantity — that’s one signal. For Maluma, that second arrived in 2018 on the MTV Video Music Awards, the place Madonna requested to see the reggaeton star backstage. After they met, she determined they had been musically appropriate. “I almost s— my pants,” Maluma, whose actual title is Juan Luis Arias, confesses.

As Madonna describes their introduction in an e-mail to Variety: “We immediately started talking about working with one another, and before we knew it, we were in the studio working on music for [2019’s] ‘Madame X’! I found him to be extremely good-natured, positive vibes, open-minded, fun and very musical! We did not waste time in the studio but just got down to work (between sips of coffee-flavored tequila).”

The ensuing “Medellín” was “one of the most effortless collaborations I have done,” provides Madonna. The video for the sprawling multilingual dance anthem (she sings in English, he in Spanish) was shot over two days at a dressing up banquet in Portugal, culminating with the 2 svelte stars driving horses within the desert at dawn. It has amassed greater than 47 million views on YouTube.

For Maluma, who’s 26, the music carries weight. It’s named after the town the place he was born and grew up and nonetheless lives part-time (together with Miami) when he’s not touring. “I come from Medellín, Colombia,” he says on a latest afternoon throughout a cellphone name. “Yeah, the place that is well-known around the world because of Pablo Escobar, the cocaine, the violence. But I feel like right now I have this responsibility, a big responsibility, to change the face of my country.”

That’s been Maluma’s mission since he first made noise as a teen heartthrob, and he’s constructed a profession on Spanish city pop and dance hits, together with “Obsesión,” “Sin Contrato,” “Mala Mía” and “Felices los 4.” A decade later, Maluma has turn into one of many greatest male superstars in Latin music, filling stadiums all over the world on the power of 4 hit studio albums (his newest being final yr’s “11:11,” from Sony Music Latin) and reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Latin airplay charts with 16 completely different songs. He’ll launch his subsequent album, “Papi Juancho,” later this yr; its first single, the breakup monitor “Hawái,” is out now.

On Instagram, Maluma has 52 million followers, who admire his newest selfies within the solar, too-many-to-count tattoos (together with one on his finger of “this eye” that “takes care of the bad energy and takes it away from me”) and completely sculpted abs (which he swears are the results of lower than an hour of health club time a day: “I would say 45 minutes,” he says. “In 30 minutes, I’m almost dead”).

As for his music, Maluma appears to be going for a world report in relation to A-list collaborators. In addition to Madonna (with whom he additionally teamed on the 2019 banger “Soltera”), he counts Shakira (“Chantaje”), Marc Anthony (“Felices los 4”), Ricky Martin (“Vente Pa’ Ca” and “No Se Me Quita”), the Black Eyed Peas (“Feel the Beat”) and Jennifer Lopez as his soul mates in music. And he’s scheduled to make his big-screen debut — when films return — reverse Lopez within the upcoming Universal Pictures romantic comedy “Marry Me,” through which he performs a narcissistic pop star named Bastian who lives his life on social media.

“We knew we needed someone who authentically understood the role and wasn’t afraid to lean into the tropes that are associated with it,” Lopez says. “He was perfect for it.” Beyond the film’s soundtrack, Lopez and Maluma have recorded two different songs collectively, which shall be launched within the close to future. “He has a few songs in the film, and the truth is that we had such a fun and natural chemistry that we wanted to do more after filming,” Lopez says. “And we have. I can’t wait for you guys to hear it.”

In the late ’90s, the primary Latin explosion confirmed its business would possibly when Ricky Martin, Shakira and Enrique Iglesias, amongst others, logged huge radio hits. Back then, it was extra widespread to have Hispanic singers assimilate, recording in English — with the occasional line, verse or refrain delivered in Spanish.

Today, it’s the other. For Maluma and contemporaries equivalent to Bad Bunny and Ozuna, roots come first. “Sorry, America,” says Will.i.am, frontman for the Black Eyed Peas, whose “Mamacita,” which interpolates Madonna’s “La Isla Bonita,” just lately topped the Latin charts. The Grammy-winning artist and producer describes these new acts as “bigger than the British Invasion,” noting their worldwide enchantment. Says Will: “They’re touring stadiums everywhere. These artists are bigger than their songs. If you were to ask anybody in the Latin world, ‘Yo, name a Maluma song,’ they’d be like, ‘Yeah!’ They’ll know all the titles. They’ll sing you the hooks. They’ll sing you the choruses.”

Maluma grew up with ambitions of turning into a sports activities star. “I was actually playing in one of the biggest teams in Colombia that is called La Nacional,” he says of the favored fútbol membership. As chronicled within the YouTube Originals documentary “Maluma: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré,” his aunt Yudy gifted him a recording session for his 16th birthday. The studio felt like dwelling.

With his aunt and uncle performing as his crew, Maluma began acting at native venues and birthday events, the place he rapidly found enthusiastic groupies. But he additionally discovered a necessity for sacrifice because the calls for of being a budding star sidelined the anything-goes mantra of youth. “I wanted to go out and party and do all the things that a normal high school guy wanted, and I couldn’t,” Maluma remembers. “And every time I went out, I felt drained. My first manager, he was like, ‘You have to stay at home. You cannot do these regular things.’ And I couldn’t understand it at the time, because I wanted to be happy and free.”

Still, Maluma listened to the recommendation as his star continued to rise. For a number of seasons of “The Voice,” which airs in Colombia and Mexico as “La Voz,” he served as one of many celeb coaches. For inspiration, he watched Shakira and Adam Levine on the U.S. version of the present, which he says he’d be a part of if supplied the prospect.

Maluma has spent loads of time in Hollywood. He even ventured to Los Angeles to report an English-language album. When he completed the songs, he wasn’t certain they represented what he wished to be. “I was sounding like Justin Bieber competition or Justin Timberlake competition,” Maluma says. “Super pop. I’m more rock. I’m more urban. I’m more street, more hip-hop. So when I heard the songs, they were good, but I didn’t feel that was the Maluma that I wanted to build as a brand.” He determined to shelve the mission and stick to creating hits in Spanish.

Maluma’s course of is to labor till it’s proper. He’ll typically compose songs on his iPad, then “go inside the vocal booth and record all of the things that I’m thinking,” he explains. If he’s impressed late at night time, he’ll maintain everybody round him awake — for so long as it takes to complete the music. A latest session that concerned “drinking and talking about life” prompted a writing session that started at 2 a.m. Says Maluma: “Until I finish a song, I cannot go to bed. I cannot go to sleep. My producers are very tired.”

Keeping up with Maluma — from video shoots to tv to his movie debut — is to look at the star consistently fine-tune and sharpen his expertise in a number of inventive areas. In “Marry Me,” he performs a detestable musician. A departure? “I’m not that bad,” the singer cracks. Acting has been extra of a problem partially because of the language. “Learning the script — oh, my God, that was so hard, because I like to improvise. The thing with acting is that I cannot change the words because I’m going to change the whole conversation.”

As a performer, Maluma is the dialog. But when he seems forward, it’s not all career-oriented. “One of my biggest dreams is becoming a father,” he says of his private objectives. “I want to share my success with someone else. Right now, it’s not even in my head, but if I see into my future, I really want to have a family. And, of course, to keep recording music, and I want a lot of Grammys and a lot of Latin Grammys. I want to keep doing concerts, but the most important thing is to keep being healthy and safe with all this crazy s— that is going on right now.”

