Marc Cain introduces a minimal model tee shirt for his or her very first digital model program











August 06, 2020 – 14: 25 BST





Megan Bull

Marc Cain has truly launched a minimal model tee shirt for his or her very first digital model program in the course of the continual coronavirus pandemic.

.

.

.

Amid the continual coronavirus pandemic, builders worldwide have truly wanted to regulate to the ‘brand-new typical’. Prevailing when confronted with misfortune, Marc Cain – a favourite model model identify of Katie Holmes in addition to Irina Shayk – has truly launched a minimal model tee shirt for his or her very first digital model program. Filmed on drones in addition to live-streamed on YouTube, Wednesday’s reveal positively introduced with it an air of positivity, with the overarching motif being ‘The skies is the restriction’. Described by the model identify as bringing “the dream of lightness, optimism and beautiful things to life,” digital guests have been introduced to the Spring/Summer 2021 assortment from the comfort of their very personal residences.

RELATED: 13 beefy papa footwear we like now: From M&S to ASOS & & clearly Birkenstocks

Marc Cain showcased its Spring/Summer 2021 assortment on-line

Flooded with gentle, the Marc Cain head workplace on the Bodelshausen manufacturing web site had truly been modified proper right into a constructing section, with the designs apparently rising to the skies on staircases in addition to in glass lifts. Designed particularly for the model film, Marc Cain’s limited-edition t shirt is constructed from pure cotton, in addition to brings the high-quality seal which has truly been repainted in addition to printed inGermany Created to supply followers of the model identify an distinctive reward, the ‘skies is the restriction’ adage positively brings a touching message, particularly all through these troublesome occasions.

READ: The ₤33 Amazon outfit that’s taking management of Instagram now

The limited-edition tee shirt was created by Katja Foos

“The shirt stands for everything that we would like to have at this point: Lightness, optimism, and the beautiful things in life,” commented Katja Foos, Marc Cain Director Design, that particularly created the illustrations for the t shirt. “The sky motif with clouds points the view into the distance, and is a window into a new, hopeful future that we are all looking forward to.”

The brand-new assortment was applauded by followers

Delivering a masterclass in colour-blocking, the gathering showcased a wide range of single raincoat, sports activities jackets, in addition to coats, together with rippling flower t shirts in addition to robes. Receiving a flurry of favorable remarks from followers worldwide, one composed: “Wow, so cool to watch that Fashion Show without being in Berlin.” Meanwhile, an extra included: “Mega show and great outfits! Great location.”

EVEN MORE: Very unlucky data for Victoria Beckham