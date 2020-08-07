Marc Cain launches a restricted version t-shirt for his or her first ever digital style present











August 06, 2020 – 14:25 BST







Megan Bull



Marc Cain has launched a restricted version t-shirt for his or her first ever digital style present amid the continued coronavirus pandemic.









Amid the continued coronavirus pandemic, designers all over the world have needed to adapt to the ‘new regular’. Prevailing within the face of adversity, Marc Cain – a favorite style model of Katie Holmes and Irina Shayk – has launched a restricted version t-shirt for his or her first ever digital style present. Filmed on drones and live-streamed on YouTube, Wednesday’s present definitely introduced with it an air of positivity, with the overarching theme being ‘The sky is the restrict’. Described by the model as bringing “the dream of lightness, optimism and exquisite issues to life,” digital company had been launched to the Spring/Summer 2021 assortment from the consolation of their very own properties.

Marc Cain showcased its Spring/Summer 2021 assortment on-line

Flooded with gentle, the Marc Cain headquarters on the Bodelshausen manufacturing web site had been reworked into an architectural stage, with the fashions seemingly ascending to the sky on stairs and in glass elevators. Designed solely for the style movie, Marc Cain’s limited-edition shirt is made from pure cotton, and carries the standard seal which has been painted and printed in Germany. Created to offer followers of the model a particular deal with, the ‘sky is the restrict’ motto definitely carries a poignant message, particularly throughout these difficult occasions.

The limited-edition t-shirt was designed by Katja Foos

“The shirt stands for all the pieces that we want to have at this level: Lightness, optimism, and the gorgeous issues in life,” commented Katja Foos, Marc Cain Director Design, who solely designed the drawings for the shirt. “The sky motif with clouds factors the view into the gap, and is a window into a brand new, hopeful future that we’re all wanting ahead to.”

The new assortment was praised by followers

Delivering a masterclass in colour-blocking, the gathering showcased a spread of monochromatic trench coats, blazers, and jackets, in addition to billowing floral shirts and clothes. Receiving a flurry of constructive feedback from followers all over the world, one wrote: “Wow, so cool to observe that Fashion Show with out being in Berlin.” Meanwhile, one other added: “Mega present and nice outfits! Great location.”

