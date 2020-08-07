Mia Khalifa Cries On Instagram After Her Home Country Lebanon Gets Rocked By Twin Blasts

KEY POINTS Mia Khalifa cried on Instagram after studying about Lebanon’s twin explosions

She urged her followers to assist the folks there because the Lebanon authorities failed to guard them

Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa couldn’t maintain again her tears after studying concerning the twin explosions that rocked her house nation Lebanon. The sports activities commentator shared an Instagram Story wherein she opened up about how the federal government failed the folks of Lebanon.

Taking it to Instagram, the 27-year-old celeb urged her followers to donate and assist the folks of Beirut. Talking about all the state of affairs, Khalifa famous that the federal government has fully “failed” to guard the folks of Lebanon.

She in contrast the state of affairs in Lebanon with the state of affairs within the U.S. and shared that she by no means understood the “hatred” for police as she does now.

“Share or donate or do anything you can because Lebanon’s government failed them (people) too. It is not just America. Man, I have never understood the hatred for police as I do right now,” Khalifa mentioned within the video.

The TikTok star additionally shared a hyperlink together with the video the place folks can go and donate to assist these affected by the dual explosions in Lebanon.

In one other video that she posted on her official account, the previous grownup movie actress blamed Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group, for the explosion and slammed them for the crimes that it has “inflicted” on the folks.

She additionally claimed that the explosions didn’t occur due to “fireworks.”

“Not Hezbollah lying to the Lebanese people about hiding explosives on our soil, saying this blast was caused by FIREWORKS. Fireworks? Let me say this once and say it clearly: You are a disgrace and the Lebanese people deserve better,” Khalifa wrote on the photo-sharing platform.

Khalifa is just not allowed to enter her house nation due to her stint within the porn trade.

Beirut was jolted by two explosions close to the town’s ports. According to varied studies, the explosions passed off in a warehouse storing fireworks. However, the precise trigger for the blasts is presently unknown.

At least 78 died and greater than 4,000 folks have been left injured within the devastation brought on by the incident.

Photo: Instagram/Mia Khalifa