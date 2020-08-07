Miami WR commit Brashard Smith will play in All-American Bowl





Make it three future Hurricanes set to play within the All-American Bowl.

Miami Palmetto three-star extensive receiver Brashard Smith accepted an invitation to play within the annual all-star occasion on Friday after Miami Columbus three-star offensive lineman Ryan Rodrgiuez did the identical factor on Thursday. The two be a part of Plantation American Heritage five-star defensive athlete James Williams on the East’s rising roster.

“It means so much getting invited as a result of I’ve seen guys like Jaquan Johnson and Mark Pope play in it and they’re huge time gamers,” Smith stated in a message.

Smith, who has clocked a 4.Four within the 40-yard sprint on the lasers, gave a verbal pledge to Miami final month after de-comitting from Florida again in May. He caught 36 passes for 628 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior and likewise returned a kickoff for a landing for a crew that gained a district title and made the 8A state playoffs.

“He’s such a mismatch wherever you put him,” Miami Palmetto head coach Mike Manasco not too long ago advised InsideTheU’s Chris Stock. “Can he be in the backfield? Sure. Can he be in the slot? Could you even line him up wide? And he’s such a dynamic weapon in the return game. An offense like what Rhett Lashlee runs, what Gus Malzahn runs [at Auburn], Brashard is perfect for that because he can be so many multiple things. He doesn’t have to be into one role. Offense like that have those kids that can do so many different things. Even like Alabama, they do a great job too with their smaller receivers because they allow them to play out there and put them in space and that’s what Brashard is.”

Smith was additionally being focused by each Oregon and Auburn. He figures to be the perfect slot receiver for Lashlee’s up-tempo, unfold assault as he is very harmful within the open discipline and has a knack for making folks miss in house.

The All-American Bowl is tentatively set to be performed Jan. ninth on the Alamo Dome in San Antonio. The recreation, which is partnered with Adidas, will probably be televised stay by NBC. 247Sports activities could have full protection from the Lone Star State.

