Mission: Impossible director talks bridge controversy, COVID

In every successive outing of the long-running “Mission: Impossible” franchise, star Tom Cruise and the remainder of the artistic staff have seemed for ever extra daring methods to stay as much as the title, whether or not having Cruise’s superspy Ethan Hunt scale the world’s tallest constructing, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, in 2011’s “Ghost Protocol” or staging a death-defying helicopter chase in 2018’s “Fallout.”

But of all of the challenges the sequence has taken on, nothing fairly tops a pandemic.

In an interview Thursday from London, the place he’s in pre-production on the as-yet-untitled seventh installment, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie mentioned the movie had been two days away from capturing in Venice, Italy, in March when the coronavirus outbreak compelled the evacuation of the town. Still, regardless of the mom of all manufacturing snafus, McQuarrie mentioned the “Mission” staff has been urgent forward.

“We have a saying on this franchise that disaster is an opportunity to excel,” mentioned McQuarrie, 51, who has helmed the final two entries within the sequence, 2015’s “Rogue Nation” and “Fallout.” “Any time we run into any sort of setback we immediately look for ways that we can improve based on whatever time that setback affords us. … Within 72 hours [of the shutdown] we had developed a new plan in terms of keeping pre-production going and keeping people employed and keeping the studio moving as much as we could.”

McQuarrie joined movie critic Justin Chang for a stay digital dialog concerning the critically acclaimed blockbuster “Fallout,” which Times readers selected because the Week 13 champion within the #UltimateSummerMovie Showdown. Other movies within the operating included “Caddyshack” (1980), “National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978), “Purple Rain” (1984), “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006), “Air Force One” (1997), “Saving Private Ryan” (1998) and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (2019).

The highest-grossing movie within the “Mission” sequence — and, for that matter, of Cruise’s complete profession — “Fallout” earned $791 million worldwide. The movie drew raves for its elaborately choreographed motion sequences, together with a motorbike chase via the streets of Paris and a helicopter dogfight filmed in a distant and rugged a part of New Zealand. But McQuarrie mentioned that he and Cruise have been finally much less involved with such eye-popping spectacle than with delivering emotional pyrotechnics.

Tom Cruise hangs from a helicopter in a climactic motion sequence in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.” (Paramount Pictures)

“People think we obsess about stunts and all of the showing off,” mentioned McQuarrie, who made his breakthrough 25 years in the past as the author of the twisty 1995 crime thriller “The Usual Suspects.” “That’s the contract we signed with you. That’s the stuff we owe you when you show up to ‘Mission: Impossible.’ But that’s actually not the stuff that we worry about. The stuff we worry about the most is: ‘Do I care about this character? Do I feel stakes in this situation? Am I invested in this journey?’ ”

To that finish, McQuarrie mentioned, quite a lot of care went into creating absolutely fleshed-out characters for “Fallout,” together with casting Henry Cavill, finest recognized for his turns as Superman in motion pictures like “Justice League,” in opposition to sort because the movie’s baddie, CIA murderer August Walker. “I had met with Henry and had a really lovely lunch with him here in London and he’s got a phenomenal sense of humor,” McQuarrie recalled. “I knew that that sense of humor meant he’d be a great villain. People ask me, ‘What is the secret to a great villain?’ And I always say it’s casting.”

McQuarrie, who is about to direct the following two installments within the sequence, mentioned that very same stage of thought and planning is now being utilized to the problem of mounting a big-budget motion tentpole in the course of a pandemic.

“You have to put in place protocols so that the crew is working in smaller groups so that if someone gets sick … they can be taken out and not have to isolate the entire crew,” the director defined. “It’s masks on set, social distancing, frequent hand-washing, frequent COVID testing, everybody has their temperature checked before they come in and contact tracing. … We’ve been very fortunate so far.”

With such measures in place, McQuarrie is hoping to ramp up manufacturing once more “very soon,” although don’t attempt to pin him all the way down to a precise date. “I’m only not saying when because my fingers are crossed,” he mentioned. “I don’t want to jinx it.”

Director Christopher McQuarrie, in window reflection, and Cruise on the set of “Fallout.” (David James / Paramount Pictures)

Even because it has been beset by delays, “Mission: Impossible 7″ drew controversy recently over reports of plans to blow up a historic 1908 railway bridge over Lake Pilchowickie in southern Poland for one of the film’s action set pieces. Speaking to Chang, McQuarrie said the public backlash to the idea, which led to a petition defending the bridge being sent to Poland’s minister of Culture and National Heritage, was based on a misunderstanding.

“There was never a plan for us to demolish a 111-year-old protected monument,” mentioned McQuarrie, who issued a prolonged assertion on the kerfuffle Thursday. “Very early in pre-production there was a tough idea of this sequence involving a bridge that may be partially demolished. We put out feelers globally in each territory we might consider … [asking] if they’d a bridge that they needed to do away with. … The dialog took on a lifetime of its personal and have become politicized and loads of misinformation was printed.

“What was very clear was that it upset a lot of people in Poland. And we wanted to set the record straight. We really do take enormous care with the locations that we go to and the historical monuments we feature in our movies. So we just wanted everybody to know that there was no disrespect intended.”

This being a “Mission: Impossible” movie, extra hurdles are sure to return. But with all of Hollywood at the moment grappling with transfer ahead amid a pandemic that exhibits no signal of ending, McQuarrie mentioned that he’s doing his finest to roll with no matter occurs.

“I had a very strong idea of what the beginning of this movie would be and I had a very strong idea of what the end of this movie would be, then a global pandemic came and that global pandemic has changed the way we make movies,” he mentioned. “So I know now that whatever I thought the movie was is not the movie. That doesn’t panic me. That excites me. I go into it knowing every day I will be challenged.”