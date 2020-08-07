Mood of the Nation ballot: Deepika Padukone retains her crown as India’s Heroine No. 1

The glamour is lacking and the massive display screen is empty. The popcorn has moved to our couches and the multiplex has come residence. In this yr of bizarre and extraordinary issues, how have our Bollywood actresses fared? The India Today-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey reveals Deepika Padukone has saved her crown.

Deepika Padukone was chosen as India’s Heroine No. 1 by 16 per cent these polled within the current MOTN. Priyanka Chopra is shut at second spot with 14 per cent votes, whereas Katrina Kaif takes the third rank with 13 per cent votes. Aishwarya Bachchan ranks fourth within the record with 10 per cent votes.

Anushka Sharma, who had secured the second rank within the final version of the MOTN survey (January 2020) got here fifth this time with 9 per cent votes, whereas Alia Bhatt and Kangna Ranaut tied for the sixth place.

In January 2020 MOTN ballot, Deepika Padukone had been on prime as nicely, whereas Anushka Sharma got here in second.

An evaluation of the previous three surveys reveals that there was a drop in Sharma’s reputation this yr. She had gained the No.1 spot in January 2019 survey, slipped to No. 2 spot within the subsequent version (August 2019) and maintained the place within the subsequent ballot (January 2020).

The yr 2020 didn’t see any massive movies from any actresses, although they’ve made a lot noise on social media. From quarantine routine on Instagram movies to ask-me-anything periods, Bollywood actresses have made the many of the pandemic yr thus far. Some, like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, have additionally signed some massive movies and offers this yr.

THE METHODOLOGY

The MOTN ballot was performed by a Delhi-based market analysis company between July 15, 2020, and July 27, 2020.

This ballot has historically been performed utilizing face-to-face interviewing technique. However, on this version of the survey, because of the unprecedented scenario arising out of Covid-19 pandemic, all interviews have been performed telephonically utilizing a typical structured questionnaire, which was translated into regional languages.

A complete of 12,021 interviews have been performed — 67 per cent in rural and 33 per cent in city areas — unfold throughout 97 parliamentary constituencies and 194 meeting constituencies in 19 states — Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. In every of the meeting constituencies, a set variety of interviews have been carried out.