Movies Like Acts of Violence

‘Acts of Violence‘ (2018) is an action/thriller directed by Brett Donowho. It centers on the MacGregor brothers, who use their military skills to help an incorruptible police officer (Bruce Willis) take down a human trafficking ring and their boss after the youngest brother’s fiance is kidnapped by the unhealthy guys. Your typical “good guys shoot guns at bad guys and win” film. If you wish to watch extra films like that, right here now we have a listing of movies that can blow your socks off with their motion sequences. You can watch a number of of those films like Acts of Violence on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

07. Acts of Vengeance (2017)

Directed by Isaac Florentine, this Antonio Banderas starrer follows the story of a previously fast-talking lawyer who takes a vow of silence, to be damaged solely after he has hunted down and exacted revenge on the killers of his spouse and baby. For this function, Antonio Banderas managed to shed his “sex symbol” picture and swapped it for an motion hero that delivers kicks and punches simply as successfully as he does steamy kisses.

06. Baby Driver (2017)

Ansel Elgort stars on this motion movie directed by Edgar Wright. It’s a couple of man who dangers his probability at freedom from a lifetime of crime as a result of a gangster threatens the security of his girlfriend and forces him to partake in a single final heist. Of course, issues go downhill when it seems that their arms sellers are a bunch of undercover cops. This one is critically acclaimed and positively one to observe.

05. Atomic Blonde (2017)

Charlize Theron is Lorraine Broughton, an elite MI6 spy with deadly abilities on this motion film by director David Leitch. This film is ready in 1989, simply earlier than the autumn of the Berlin Wall. Lorraine is shipped to take down the ring of unhealthy guys and retrieve a file, all whereas wanting completely gorgeous and immensely badass.

04. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

In this installment of the overall-awesome Bourne sequence, Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) performs an ex- CIA murderer who has misplaced his recollections to amnesia. But his fight abilities are nonetheless intact. He goes after a CIA official on this one. This film is directed by Paul Greengrass and is loosely based mostly on the novel of the identical identify by Robert Ludlum. If you’re a fan of motion, we advocate your entire sequence.

03. Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018)

Possibly the very best one within the Mission Impossible franchise, this film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The plot of the movie follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his staff as they attempt to cease the carnage that might be brought on by three simultaneous nuclear assaults on totally different cities by a terrorist group. Also stars Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg.

02. Taken (2008)

Liam Neeson as Bryan Mills (ex-Secret Service agent) has a really explicit set of abilities, abilities he has acquired over a really lengthy profession, abilities that make him a nightmare for folks like the abductors of his teenage daughter. This English-language French action-thriller movie written by Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen, and directed by Pierre Morel. It additionally stars Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen, Katie Cassidy, Leland Orser, and Holly Valance. This is without doubt one of the hottest films with “kidnapping” and “human trafficking” plotlines and is an absolute must-watch.

01. Die Hard (1988)

The finest motion/thriller on our record is a traditional movie directed by John McTiernan and written by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza. It stars Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Alexander Godunov, and Bonnie Bedelia. Hardworking cop, Detective John Mclane (off-duty for his Christmas trip) hopes to spend the vacation together with his estranged spouse. He arrives in Los Angeles, solely to search out himself in a hostage scenario inside his spouse’s workplace constructing. Now he has to single-handedly take down the entire gang of unhealthy guys earlier than they notice one thing is afoot. Alan Rickman stars as charming villain Hans Gruber whereas Willis portrays the hero with grit and gravitas.

