New DC FanDome Teaser Guarantees Biggest Stars In The Multiverse

A brand new teaser for this month’s DC FanDome ensures the multiverse’s largest stars will likely be current. Following this 12 months’s digital Comic-Con@Home occasion, Warner Bros. and DC have determined to create a digital conference of their very own. Instead of getting a panel at Comic-Con@Home, this 12 months’s main DC reveals will arrive at DC FanDome, the first-ever conference based mostly completely across the comedian guide/leisure titan. This occasion will happen on August 22 and can final for 24 hours. Best of all, it will likely be completely free for followers, making certain anybody who needs to observe alongside will likely be in a position to take action simply.

DC FanDome has promised to supply updates about nearly each upcoming DC mission, whether or not it is part of the CW’s Arrowverse or the DC Extended Universe on the large display. Exactly what reveals will likely be shared has but to be revealed, although on the video video games facet, it appears probably {that a} new Batman recreation will likely be introduced. Additionally, DC FanDome’s friends have progressively been revealed within the lead-up to the occasion, and it appears like there could also be much more surprises in retailer for followers.

In a brand new teaser shared by DC on social media, DC FanDome guarantees to have some main movie star friends. As the teaser particularly says, followers can count on “DC’s largest stars,” and the caption for the put up reiterates that they are going to be from throughout the DC multiverse. This occasion will happen on DCFanDome.com, for individuals who have an interest. You can see the teaser within the area beneath.

Again, a number of notable friends have already confirmed their presence at DC FanDome. Zack Snyder will likely be available to advertise his new minimize of Justice League, whereas James Gunn will make an look alongside his The Suicide Squad solid members. Additionally, Dwayne Johnson will likely be there to hype up his long-awaited Black Adam. Beyond that, it is unclear as to who will be a part of DC FanDome.

It appears probably that film stars reminiscent of Jason Momoa and Henry Cavill would make appearances for the Snyder Cut, in addition to for Aquaman 2 within the case of Momoa. Gal Gadot is a strong chance as properly, seeing as Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled for 2 months from now. On the tv facet, a number of Arrowverse stars like Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist might seem, in addition to new Batwoman Javicia Leslie. Honestly, the probabilities are infinite, and extra names will certainly be added as DC FanDome will get nearer. DC FanDome is shaping as much as be an epic occasion in contrast to every other, and followers could not be extra excited.

