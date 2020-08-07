New Releases & Top 10s on Netflix UK This Week: August seventh, 2020

It’s the weekly spherical up time on Netflix UK and subscribers will probably be delighted to study it’s been a busy week of latest additions. Below is the complete record of the entire new and returning arrivals, together with the highest lists of hottest Movies and TV collection from the previous seven days. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for August seventh, 2020.

First of all, listed here are the previous week’s prime highlights on Netflix UK:

The Twilight Saga (2008-2012)

Movies: 5

Genre: Drama, Romance, Supernatural

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Ashley Greene, Billy Burke

The world teen-phenomenon, The Twilight Saga, has returned to Netflix UK.

Bella Swan, a 17-year-old highschooler strikes from sunny Arizona to the darkish forests of Forks, Washington. Upon beginning life at her new faculty Bella turns into infatuated with one in all her fellow classmates, Edward Cullen, who reveals himself to be a 107-year-old Vampire.

American History X (1998)

Director: Tony Kaye

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Edward Norton, Edward Furlong, Beverly D’Angelo, Jennifer Lien, Ethan Suplee

The 90s was a superb decade for Edward Norton, and except for his function Fight Club, American History X may simply go down as the most effective function of Norton’s profession. A harrowing story of redemption, and coming of age, American History X is a type of movies you MUST watch earlier than you die.

Former neo-nazi Derek Vinyard is launched from jail a modified man. Determined to not see his younger brother, Danny, go down the identical path as he did, Derek tries to proper the wrongs of his previous.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Adventure, Animation | Runtime: 24 Minutes

From the great thoughts of Guillermo Del Toro, Wizards is the third installment of DreamWorks glorious Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

Merlins’ apprentice travels again in time with the heroes of Arcadia to Camelot to resolve the battle between the people, trolls and different magical worlds.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: August seventh, 2020

To our personal astonishment, the most well-liked TV collection on Netflix UK prior to now seven days has been Good Girls, and never The Umbrella Academy!

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: August seventh, 2020 1️⃣Good Girls

2️⃣The Umbrella Academy

3️⃣Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons

4️⃣Cursed

5️⃣Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

6️⃣The Fall

7️⃣Friday Night Dinner

8️⃣Sugar Rush

9️⃣Down to Earth with Zac Efron

🔟Last Chance U — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 7, 2020

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

54 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August seventh, 2020

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Summer (2020) N

Action Point (2018)

American History X (1998)

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005)

Bad Grandpa.5 (2014)

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) N

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Breaking the Bank (2014)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Bulletproof (1996)

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019)

Child’s Play 2 (1990)

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan (2019)

Deep Impact (1998)

Diamonds within the Sky (2018)

Duplicity (2009)

Duplicity (2009) Flipped (2010)

Gringo (2018)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Jackass 2.5 (2007)

Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie (2011)

Jackass: Number Two (2006)

Jesus Christ Superstar: 2000 (2000)

Land of the Dead (2005)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) N

Open Season (2006)

Out of Sight (1998)

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Rise of the Legend (2014)

Rumour Has It… (2005)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sin City (2019)

Super Monsters: The New Class (2020) N

Superfly (2018)

Tammy (2014)

The Call (2013)

The Deep End of the Ocean (1999)

The Guys (2002)

The Imitation Game (2014)

The Judge (2014)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again (2020) N

The Mask (1994)

The Night Clerk (2020)

The Nightingale (2018)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

The Saint (1997)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (2012)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Twilight (2008)

Where’s the Money (2017)

Work It (2020) N

14 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: August seventh, 2020

Ever After High (Season 5) N

Friday Night Dinner (Season 5)

High Seas (Season 3) N

Nagi-Asu: A Lull within the Sea (Season 1)

Operation Ouch! (1 Season)

Petit Ours Brun (Season 1)

The Fall (3 Seasons)

The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) N

The Next Step (Season 6)

The Rain (Season 3) N

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N

Toradora! (Season 1)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) N

Word Party Songs (Season 1) N

7 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: August seventh, 2020

Don’t Tell the Bride (Season 1)

EXTREME CAKEMAKERS (Season 3)

EXTREME CHOCOLATE MAKERS (Season 1)

Meet the Parents (2 Seasons)

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 2) N

Selling Sunset (Season 3) N

Sing On! Germany (Season 1) N

8 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: August seventh, 2020

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020) N

Mystery Lab (Season 1) N

Nasha Natasha (2020)

Stars within the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)

Connected (Season 1) N

Immigration Nation (Limited Series) N

Tiny Creatures (Season 1) N

World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: August seventh, 2020

Sam Jay: 3 In the Morning (2020) N

What have you ever been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know within the feedback beneath!