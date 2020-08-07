Newly single Jennifer Garner hits Malibu with Bradley Cooper

For celeb spotters, Malibu was the place to be this week, as well-known ex-spouses Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck each visited the storied seashore neighborhood, although apparently at completely different occasions and with a really completely different set of well-known and engaging mates.

Garner, 48, was photographed by TMZ hanging out on one of many city’s seashores with a shirtless Cooper, 45, and his 3-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. TMZ described Garner and Cooper trying “flirty.”

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Flirty Beach Day in Malibu https://t.co/O7Rpaz4ZMu — TMZ (@TMZ) August 6, 2020

TMZ additionally reported that Garner is not courting businessman John Miller, who was recognized as her first critical boyfriend after she finalized her divorce from Affleck in 2018.

The Daily Mail reported that Garner and Miller broke up someday earlier than Los Angeles went into COVID-19 lockdown in March.

The TMZ images present Cooper trying as if he had simply emerged from the water. At one level, the “A Star is Born” actor and director reclined on the seashore as Garner constructed a sand fortress with Lea, his daughter together with his ex-girlfriend, mannequin Irina Shayk.

TMZ and Entertainment Tonight identified the explanations that folks shouldn’t conclude that Garner and Cooper’s seashore go to was something however platonic. The two have been mates since they have been up-and-coming younger co-stars in TV’s “Alias” within the early 2000s.

TMZ mentioned Garner and Cooper have frolicked along with their important others previously, whereas Entertainment Tonight cited Garner’s speech about their longtime friendship when she helped honor him on the American Cinematheque Awards in November 2018.

Affleck additionally regards Cooper as an excellent good friend and thanked him for serving to him together with his current efforts to get sober, Entertainment Tonight added.

Speaking of Affleck, the “Batman” star’s go to to Malibu was on Monday, although it’s not clear if he was on the similar seashore as Garner and Cooper.

Affleck, 47, was photographed together with his good good friend Matt Damon, Damon’s spouse, Luciana Barroso, and most importantly, his critical new girlfriend, rising star Ana de Armas.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck participate in some PDA on the seashore and make Matt Damon a 3rd wheel. (August 4, 2020) pic.twitter.com/xJqvSJBsGj — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) August 5, 2020

Affleck and de Armas, 32, have been appearing greater than flirty throughout their Malibu journey. As in lots of different tabloid images of the previous six months, Affleck and de Armas have been packing on the PDA. At one level, Affleck pulled her shut and commenced kissing her, proper in entrance of Damon and his spouse and youngsters.

“Ben is totally that friend in the friend group who’ll just make out with his girl when everyone else is not making out,” commented Lainey Gossip author Elaine Lui. “There’s always one, you know? The ‘get a room!’ friend. … The PDA is clearly part of their love language. They’re all up in each other all the time.”

Affleck and de Armas have been romantically linked since assembly on the set of “Deep Water,” an erotic thriller directed by Adrian Lyne, wherein they painting a married couple who play thoughts video games with one another after falling out of affection.

As Lui wrote, de Armas “has presumably been integrated into all areas of Ben’s life, including his own kids.”

Affleck has three kids with Garner — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. Affleck and Garner went by their share of turbulence over the tip of their marriage, Affleck’s consuming issues and his reported romantic entanglements together with his kids’s nanny and a Playboy Playmate. Through all of it, Affleck and Garner had been publicly dedicated to being hands-on co-parents.