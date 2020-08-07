‘One and Only Ivan’ primarily based on Applegate novel.

By Paul Catala

| Ledger correspondent

LAKELAND — More than two years in the past, film producers spent the day scouting websites for “The One and Only Ivan,” a Walt Disney Pictures’ adaptation of the Newbery Medal-winning novel by Katherine Applegate.

Now, this month, the movie about Ivan — a gorilla who uses his ability to paint and draw to convince the world that he needs to be freed from captivity in a mall — will have its national release. And Aug. 21, the Thea Sharrock-directed movie will debut on Disney+, an online channel dedicated to streaming movies and shows.

“The One and Only Ivan” is a hybrid of live-action and computer-generated imagery (CGI). It’s a few pair of animal buddies, together with Ivan — a gorilla at peace along with his life state of affairs — and Ruby, a child elephant who shouldn’t be, who plan to flee from the Big Top Mall the place they reside.

Principal images started May 1, 2018, in Lakeland with areas together with Southgate Shopping Center and Resurrection Catholic Church. The manufacturing firm additionally leased area at Southwest Elementary School for a base camp, based on a 2018 lease settlement with Polk County Public Schools.

Other shoot websites had been at Lakeland’s Silver Moon Drive-In and Dobbins Park.

Among the celebs lending voices to characters had been Sam Rockwell, the voice for title character Ivan; Angelina Jolie was Stella; Danny DeVito speaks for a canine named Bob” and Bryan Cranston provides life to “Mack,” a mall proprietor who places the animals in a present.

Sharrock —- director of “The Hollow Crown (2012),” “Call the Midwife (2013-14)” and “Me Before You (2016)” — stated the film shares the experiences of social alteration happening worldwide.

“The world has changed in a heartbeat. People all over the globe have shared important, life changing experiences in ways we have not seen for a century,” Sharrock stated in a written launch.

“In response to this, I am so happy that we can share Katherine Applegate’s delightful and original story, ‘The One and Only Ivan’ with the world this August on Disney+, bringing some joy through this unique movie of true friendship, inspired by a true story,” the London, England-based director added.

The movie wasn’t the primary film partly shot in Lakeland, but it surely’s the primary large Hollywood image since Adam Sandler’s “Waterboy” filmed scenes at Florida Southern College in 1998.

Southgate and its 70-foot metal arch had been additionally featured within the 1990 movie “Edward Scissorhands.”

According to Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing, in 2018 Disney spent $134,365 filming “The One and Only Ivan” in Polk County.