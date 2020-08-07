PawedCast Episode 208: LAFC Rewind, Minnesota Preview, Dom Dwyer, NWSL, OCB, and More

We had been very happy to be mistaken about our 3-1 predictions of LAFC beating Orlando City. Call it “taking one for the team,” if you’ll. What we had been even happier about was watching historical past unfold because the Lions knocked out the mighty west coast juggernaut in penalties after squandering the prospect to do it in regulation. The Lions had been even the higher aspect for all however about 15 minutes of regular time, however the missed penalty and fast LAFC purpose made us all squeamish till Joao Moutinho’s excellent header despatched the sport to identify kicks.

Eli Hoff from E Pluribus Loonum joined us to offer us the Minnesota United perspective of Thursday’s semifinal match-up towards the Lions. We talked about previous mates Adrian Heath and Kevin Molino a bit and discover out what weaknesses Orlando City can exploit. Thanks to Eli for becoming a member of us.

On the ladies’s aspect, the NWSL will reportedly be returning to coaching in house markets Aug. 7 and probably enjoying friendlies or four-team tournaments or another sort of competitors. The Pride’s Carson Pickett helped design a Nike cleat and there’s a brand new Alex Morgan Barbie doll within the firm’s “role model” collection.

OCB is again in motion and the consequence was acquainted even when the efficiency seemed a bit extra organized than the 2019 model of the Young Lions. It was OCB’s first sport and Tormenta FC’s third, so that you’d anticipate the extra veteran Georgia aspect to be a bit additional alongside of their 2020 trajectory, however there have been some positives for the Young Lions.

This week’s mailbag options questions on Dwyer, the place the LAFC consequence stacks up, and extra. If there’s something — and we do imply something —you need us to handle on our subsequent present, simply ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Finally, we end off the present with our key match-ups and rating predictions for OCSC vs. Minnesota United.

That’s all for this week, however it’s one other gigantic present. We’ll be again subsequent week to recap Orlando City vs. the Loons.

Stay secure and benefit from the present!

Here’s how present No. 208 went down:

0:16 – Orlando City’s 1-1 draw and 5-Four penalty shootout win over LAFC was nearly every thing we might hope for and the Lions transfer on. We let you know how they did it.

1:00:02 – Eli Hoff jumps on and offers us the information out of the Minnesota United camp to tell us what to anticipate on Thursday.

1:23:17 – NWSL information and notes, OCB’s first match of 2020, our mailbag, and our key match-ups and rating predictions for Orlando City vs. Minnesota United!