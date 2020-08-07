Pharrell, Beastie Boys, RZA rating Emmy nods

NEW YORK — Grammy-winners together with Pharrell Williams, the Beastie Boys and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor have an opportunity of profitable their first-ever honors on the Emmy Awards, the place Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s show-stopping halftime present efficiency additionally earned a number of nominations.

“Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira” picked up 4 nominations, together with excellent selection particular (reside). It was not clear if Lopez and Shakira had been particularly nominated, although Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have earned Emmy nominations as halftime present performers up to now.

A Television Academy spokesperson informed The Associated Press on Tuesday that “the final list of eligible entrants on the program ballots won’t be determined for a few weeks. Until that time, we cannot confirm their inclusion in the nomination.”

It was additionally unclear if Jay-Z would earn a nomination as a producer since his Roc Nation leisure firm got here onboard to provide this 12 months’s halftime present, which additionally picked up nods for its path, lighting design and musical path.

Williams, who has 13 Grammys, is a two-time Oscar nominee and has additionally competed for a Golden Globe and Daytime Emmy, is nominated for excellent authentic music and lyrics for “Letter to My Godfather” from “The Black Godfather,” the Netflix documentary about music government Clarence Avant. Williams shares the nomination along with his longtime Neptunes producing associate Chad Hugo.