Photo flashback: Antonio Banderas’s life and profession in footage | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

3:57am PDT, Aug 7, 2020

As a boy rising up in Malaga, Spain, Antonio Banderas dreamed of changing into a soccer participant — till he broke his foot at 14. That led him to become involved within the theater. He studied appearing on the School of Dramatic Art in his hometown… and the remaining is historical past! In honor of the Oscar-nominated actor's 60th birthday on Aug. 10, 2020, Wonderwall.com is looking again at his life and profession in images. Keep studying for extra…

In the early '80s, Antonio Banderas was performing with a theater firm in Spain when he was found by Pedro Almodovar. The director forged him in 1982's "Labyrinth of Passion" — Antonio's movie debut — and in 1986's "Matador," seen right here.

Antonio Banderas and Pedro Almodovar continued their working relationship in 1988's "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown," a film that helped carry them each worldwide recognition when it earned an Academy Award nomination for finest overseas language movie. Antonio is seen right here with co-star Maria Barranco.

In the late ’80s, Antonio Banderas wed Spanish actress Ana Leza after reportedly courting for under six months. She accompanied him to the 1992 Academy Awards (seen right here). They would separate just a few years later, finalizing their divorce in 1996.

After starring in an Academy Award-nominated movie, Antonio Banderas’s subsequent massive transfer was starring in one more Pedro Almodovar movie — 1989’s “Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!” This was the position that helped him transition to Hollywood. He’s seen right here within the film with with co-star Victoria Abril.

Did you recognize Madonna helped launched Antonio Banderas to American audiences? In her 1991 documentary “Truth or Dare,” which chronicled her 1990 “Blonde Ambition” tour, Madonna spent fairly a little bit of time on digital camera obsessing over the Spanish actor, explaining how she could not wait to fulfill him when she attended a celebration in Madrid, the place she had a tour cease. “Antonio Banderas is that this Spanish actor that I’ve had a crush on for 2 years,” Madonna stated within the doc. “I’ve seen each film that Antonio has ever completed. I’ve to say he is one of many few actors that I used to be dying to fulfill.” She meant, she confessed, “to make Antonio fall head over heels in love with me. Although there’s this one main impediment that I by no means actually counted on: his spouse.” They’re seen collectively right here at an occasion in Beverly Hills in 1991.

In 1992, Antonio Banderas starred reverse Armand Assante — they’re seen right here flanking Desi Arnaz Jr. — in “The Mambo Kings” as a Cuban musician who flees Havana and heads to New York City along with his brother in hopes of reviving his music profession. It marked Antonio’s first English-speaking position.

1993’s “Philadelphia” helped make Antonio Banderas a family identify. He performed the lover of Tom Hanks’ character, who has AIDS.

From Tom Hanks to the remainder of the A-list! Next, Antonio Banderas landed a job in 1994’s “Interview with the Vampire” alongside a few of Hollywood’s greatest names together with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. He’s seen right here on the premiere along with his co-stars, who additionally included Christian Slater and a younger Kirsten Dunst.

Thanks to his smoldering beauty and appearing skills, by the mid-’90s, Antonio Banderas was a world heartthrob. He’s seen right here at a photocall for his film “Desperado” on the Cannes Film Festival in France in May 1995 just a few months earlier than it hit theaters…

Antonio Banderas performed the vengeful mariachi in “Desperado,” which was launched in August 1995. He starred alongside Salma Hayek within the flick — the second movie in director Robert Rodriguez’s Mexico Trilogy. Antonio and Robert would work collectively once more sooner or later. That similar yr, Antonio additionally starred in “Assassins” reverse Sylvester Stallone.

New love! While taking pictures 1996’s “Two Much” in 1995, Antonio Banderas fell for co-star Melanie Griffith. He was nonetheless married to Ana Leza — the Spanish actress later accused Melanie of “stealing” her husband — and Melanie was ending her marriage to actor Don Johnson for the second time. Antonio and Melanie are seen right here stepping out collectively as a pair on the London premiere of “Haunted” in October 1995.

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith tied the knot in May 1996 shortly after each of their divorces had been finalized. She was pregnant with their daughter, Stella, on the time. The newlyweds are seen right here at a Hollywood charity occasion in October 1996 only a month after welcoming their child lady.

Antonio Banderas reunited with Madonna within the 1996 movie “Evita.” He performed Che, the movie’s narrator. The efficiency earned him his very first Golden Globe nomination (for finest actor in a movement image musical or comedy).

Baby makes three! Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith welcomed daughter Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith in September 1996 and doted on their little lady, who’s seen right here with them in January 1998. Melanie additionally had two kids from earlier relationships — son Alexander Bauer with actor Steven Bauer, who was born in 1985, and daughter Dakota Johnson with Don Johnson, who was born in 1989.

1998 noticed Antonio Banderas tackle the enduring position of Zorro in “The Mask of Zorro.” He starred reverse Catherine Zeta-Jones within the motion movie, which was a smash hit on the field workplace and earned him a finest actor in a movement image musical or comedy Golden Globe nomination. The movie’s success additionally impressed a sequel, “The Legend of Zorro,” that debuted seven years later.

“The Mask of Zorro” ended up being such a success that Antonio Banderas gave his cape and masks from the movie to Planet Hollywood’s memorabilia assortment! He introduced alongside daughter Stella and spouse Melanie Griffith to the occasion just a few weeks after its 1998 launch.

Antonio Banderas moved behind the digital camera for the primary time in 1999. He made his directorial debut with “Crazy in Alabama,” which starred spouse Melanie Griffith. Daughter Stella made her big-screen debut within the film.

Doting stepdad! While attending the 2000 Academy Awards as a presenter, Antonio Banderas introduced two dates — spouse Melanie Griffith and stepdaughter (and future star!) Dakota Johnson.

It was time for a family-friendly movie in 2001: Antonio Banderas signed on to star in Robert Rodriguez’s “Spy Kids.” The flick kicked off a franchise that noticed Antonio returned for the 2002 and 2003 sequels, “The Island of Lost Dreams” and “Game Over,” although he did not participate within the ultimate installment, 2011’s “All the Time within the World.”

Do-gooders! Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith obtained the Stella Adler Angel Award in 2002, a prize that acknowledged their in depth work in philanthropy.

Antonio Banderas made his Broadway debut in “Nine” in 2003 and delivered a Tony Award-nominated efficiency. The actor took on the position of Guido Contini within the musical, which additionally earned him a Drama Desk Award.

The similar yr Antonio Banderas made his Broadway debut, he additionally transitioned to tv with the titular position within the HBO movie “And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself.” The efficiency earned Antonio his first Primetime Emmy Award nomination (for excellent lead actor in a restricted collection or film) in addition to a Golden Globe nomination (for finest actor in a miniseries or tv movie).

Antonio Banderas picked up one other award in 2003 — the Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors offered him with the Rita Moreno HOLA Award for Excellence that yr.

Antonio Banderas joined the “Shrek” franchise in 2004, taking up the voice position of Puss in Boots in “Shrek 2.” He reprised the position in “Shrek the Third” in 2007 and within the final installment, “Shrek Forever After,” in 2011.

2005 noticed Antonio Banderas obtain a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! He introduced spouse Melanie Griffith, stepdaughter Dakota Johnson and daughter Stella to the occasion that October.

In 2007, Antonio Banderas’s transition to directing actually paid off! That yr, he received an award for guiding on the Berlin International Film Festival for his movie “Summer Rain.”

2011 noticed Antonio Banderas reunite with the person who helped launch his profession. He as soon as once more labored with Pedro Almodovar that yr to star within the thriller “The Skin I Live In.”

In June 2014, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith shocked Hollywood after they introduced they’d cut up after 18 years of marriage. They cited “irreconcilable variations” as the explanation and their divorce was finalized a yr and a half later in December 2015. They’re seen right here attending considered one of their ultimate pink carpet occasions collectively in November 2013.

Very quickly after he cut up from Melanie Griffith, Antonio Banderas moved on and began courting Nicole Kimpel, a German-Dutch funding guide who’s 20 years his junior. The couple, seen right here on the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, have been collectively since 2014.

Antonio Banderas starred as Pablo Picasso on the National Geographic collection “Genius” in 2018. The efficiency earned him an excellent lead actor in a restricted collection or film Primetime Emmy nomination. He’s seen right here with girlfriend Nicole Kimpel on the 2018 Emmys.

At the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Antonio Banderas received a finest actor prize for his work in “Pain and Glory.” He starred alongside Penelope Cruz within the movie, which reunited him with director Pedro Almodovar as soon as once more.

Antonio Banderas’s efficiency in “Pain and Glory” was so stellar, it additionally earned him a Golden Globe nomination and his very first Academy Award nomination. He introduced girlfriend Nicole Kimpel to the Oscars ceremony in February 2020.