Pinkvilla Report: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt; Most adopted Bollywood celebs on Instagram

From Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Neha Kakkar, right here’s an inventory of probably the most adopted celebrities on Instagram.

With the appearance of know-how, social media has been the most effective factor for the reason that sliced bread. After all, it has been useful in connecting with your entire world. There have been a number of modes of social media which has been fairly in style particularly in Indi and has been a platform to specific their views. Amid this, Instagram has been mostly used social media platform which not simply helps you share the views and in addition give a glimpse of your life to the world.

Interestingly, Instagram additionally witnesses an excellent presence of Bollywood celebrities. Several Bollywood celebrities have their account on the photo-sharing app and in addition enjoys a large fan following on the platform from folks internationally. These celebs have been fairly energetic and their Instagram posts have been a rage amongst their followers. From posts to tales, every thing about these celeb accounts has been a large follower booster. While a variety of celebs have been fairly energetic on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has emerged as probably the most adopted Bollywood superstar in India. On the opposite hand, Akshay Kumar has been probably the most adopted Bollywood actors of the trade.

Here’s a take a look at a number of the most adopted Bollywood stars and their variety of Instagram followers:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka has not simply been a famend identify in Bollywood however she has additionally carved a distinct segment for herself in worldwide cinema as properly. While she has proved her mettle in each Bollywood and Hollywood, the Quantico actress enjoys a large fan following internationally. Interestingly, Priyanka is sort of energetic on Instagram and doesn’t go away an opportunity to provide her followers a glimpse of all necessary occasions of her life. Besides, she additionally makes use of the platform to boost consciousness about a number of points together with showering love on her colleagues and buddies with lovable posts.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika isn’t just some of the wanted actresses in Bollywood however she additionally among the many social media queen. Her Instagram actions have been fairly in style amongst followers in spite of everything who want to miss an opportunity to witness her mushy moments with Ranveer Singh. Yes! The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress handled her followers with lovely pics from her lockdown days together with her beau. On the opposite hand, Deepika’s childhood throwbacks are additionally a deal with for the followers. Besides, the Bajirao Mastani actress has additionally made certain to be in contact together with her followers and sometimes taken up and interactive session meting out fascinating particulars about herself.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha, who turned a family identify with 2013 launch Aashiqui 2, has been some of the energetic celebs on Instagram. From sharing exercise movies to elevating consciousness for animal care, Shraddha has been doing all of it. Besides, the Ek Villain actress additionally made certain to given her followers a glimpse of her lockdown necessities through the COVID 19 lockdown this yr and saved her followers intrigued. Besides, she additionally takes her followers on a nostalgic journey as she shares lovely pics from her childhood days.

Alia Bhatt

The bubbly actress, who’s the queen of thousands and thousands of hearts together with her beautiful seems to be and impeccable appearing abilities, usually grabs the eyeballs together with her Instagram posts. Alia is commonly seen pouring her coronary heart out as she shares some particular moments of her life together with her followers on Instagram. Be it her love for her pet cat or some heartwarming moments together with her household. Besides, the Student of The Year actress additionally shocked the followers after she gave a glimpse of her poetic aspect just lately.

Katrina Kaif

It’s been a few years since Katrina made her debut on the photo-sharing app and ever since then the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress has been fairly in style amongst Instagram customers. The actress is commonly seen sharing beautiful pics of herself alongside together with her sister Isabelle Kaif as they two spend their COVID 19 lockdown collectively. From doing family chores to figuring out, sharing no make up look selfie, Katrina’s Instagram has definitely been grabbing a variety of eyeballs.

Akshay Kumar

The man isn’t just the king of the field workplace but in addition probably the most adopted Bollywood actor on Instagram. His Instagram posts are normally about elevating consciousness about social points and for making bulletins about his motion pictures which regularly leaves his followers intrigued.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline could be struggling to get successful on the silver display screen for fairly a while now, however the Sri Lankan magnificence is definitely a rage amongst Instagram customers. The diva has been successful thousands and thousands of hearts together with her actions of the photosharing apps and is commonly seen sharing scorching footage of herself which by no means fails to dish out trend targets.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma could be lacking from the silver display screen for over a yr now, however the girl is definitely making information for her productions on OTT platforms. Besides, the NH10 actress has additionally been fairly energetic on Instagram and is commonly seen selling her initiatives on her official account together with sharing lovely footage of herself. Also, one can’t miss out her interactive session together with her followers on Instagram whereby she flaunts her quirkiest aspect together with her replies.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is likely one of the most talked about singers in Bollywood who guidelines thousands and thousands of hearts together with her soulful voice. Besides, her bubbly character additionally manages to seize the eyeballs. Interestingly, the Aankh Maarey singer is sort of energetic on social media and is seen sharing lovely posts from time to time.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani, who made her Bollywood debut with 2016 launch MS Dhoni: The Untold Story reverse Sushant Singh Rajput, has been the apple of the eyes ever since. But aside from being a surprising actress, Disha has additionally been making headlines together with her social media posts whereby she flaunts the animal lover in her together with sharing attractive pics from the units of herself, be it from the units, house or trip.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is likely one of the actresses who doesn’t want an introduction. The diva, who has been lacking from the silver display screen for fairly a while, has been having fun with her time as a mom together with her three children. Interestingly, her Instagram posts are all about her journey of motherhood together with lovely pics of Sunny which by no means fails to make folks go weak on their knees.

To be aware, the Instagram followers of most the celebrities on this listing have witnessed a rise in a day.

