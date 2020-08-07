Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar lead Bollywood in praying for Beirut after huge explosion: ‘This is absolutely devastating’ – bollywood

Multiple Bollywood stars took to Twitter on Tuesday and early Wednesday to precise shock on the explosion in Beirut that killed 78 and injured hundreds. Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and others prayed for the protection of the Lebanese folks.

“This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy. #Beirut,” wrote Priyanka in a tweet. Farhan added, “When your mind does not want to believe what your eyes have just seen. #Beirut and it’s people in my thoughts.”

Lisa Ray wrote, “I am speechless by the images coming out of #Beirut after a devastating explosion. It is not only my husband’s city of origin, but Beirut is a city that holds the warmest memories for both of us and it’s large hearted citizens have left an imprint.” Mini Mathur tweeted, “The explosion in Beirut is a shocker!! Just when this beautiful city was limping back and restoring itself. Is 2020 the beginning of the end.”

“Unreal news and footage coming in from Beirut. Prayers and deepest condolences for all those affected by the #BeirutExplosion,” wrote Nimrat Kaur. Swara Bhasker wrote, “Horrifying and heart-wrenching! Cannot imagine what devastation and pain there must be on the streets of #Beirut Ravaged one too many times!”

As per a REUTERS report, the blast at port warehouses storing extremely explosive materials was probably the most highly effective in years in Beirut, already reeling from an financial disaster and a surge in coronavirus infections. President Michel Aoun mentioned that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, utilized in fertilisers and bombs, had been saved for six years on the port with out security measures, and he mentioned that was “unacceptable”.

Officials didn’t say what induced the blaze that set off the blast. A safety supply and native media mentioned it was began by welding work being carried out on a gap within the warehouse.

