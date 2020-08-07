Realscreen » Archive » “The Next Thing You Eat”, “I Am Greta” lead Hulu’s non-scripted slate

Disney-backed streamer Hulu unveiled a tasty new slate of unscripted titles at its Television Critics Association summer time press tour showcase, which was held digitally at present (Aug. 7).

Included within the raft of recent titles is the straight-to-series order for The Next Thing You Eat, a six-part docuseries from James Beard Award-winning chef David Chang (Ugly Delicious) and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?).

Produced by Tremolo Productions and Majordomo Media for Vox Media Studios, the culinary collection charts the tales of seismic change going down the world over of meals and the way the COVID-19 pandemic impacts eating places throughout the globe, and folks’s basic relationship to meals.

The Next Thing You Eat is govt produced by Chang, Christopher Chen, Dave O’Connor and Chris Ying for Majordomo Media; Neville and Caitrin Rogers on behalf of Tremolo Productions; and Vox Media Studios’ Chad Mumm.

Padding Hulu’s Original meals programming slate is the 10-episode second season renewal for breakout collection Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi. Produced by Brooklyn’s Part2 Pictures, the culinary travelogue (pictured) follows the award-winning cookbook writer, host and govt producer Padma Lakshmi as she undertakes a journey throughout America to discover the various meals cultures of varied immigrant teams whereas searching for out the people who’ve closely formed what American meals is at present.

Elsewhere, the Walt Disney Company-owned streamer has set a Nov. 13 premiere date for Nathan Grossman’s feature-length I Am Greta, which offers perception into the lifetime of world-famous 17-year-old local weather activist Greta Thunberg.

The Hulu Original Documentary will observe the teenage Swede on her worldwide campaign to persuade politicians and most people to take heed to the scientists concerning the world’s environmental issues.

Wrapping the platform’s non-scripted slate is the Maya Rudolph-narrated Eater’s Guide to the World.

Developed and produced by Vox Media Studios and Eater, the seven-part Hulu Original collection explores a number of the most surprising culinary locations around the globe to be served “an epic meal,” whereas consuming and eating with locals alongside the best way. Featured locales embody the Pacific Northwest, Casablanca, Tijuana and Costa Rica.

Mumm, Lauren Cynamon, Mark W. Olsen and Amanda Kludt function govt producers.