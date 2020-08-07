Rihanna and Daisy Edgar-Jones make Vogue’s energy listing

Rihanna options alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury and the Queen in an inventory of highly effective girls.

The annual Vogue 25 listing selects “the women of the moment who are leading us through 2020 with prescience, power and poise”.

This yr’s version seeks to spotlight how, through the coronavirus pandemic, “as priorities shifted so did the spotlight”.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

The journal describes Edgar-Jones as “the star of the lockdown must-watch Normal People” and notes that the BBC Three present’s launch throughout Covid-19 “accelerated” her “rise to fame”.

It additionally suggests the pandemic has “deepened” the Queen’s relevance.

2019 Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo options on the listing, as does Labour MP Dawn Butler.

Emily Maitlis

Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, June Sarpong, the BBC’s first director of inventive variety, and Michaela Coel, the creator of hit collection I May Destroy You, additionally seem.

The listing additionally contains transgender mannequin and activist Munroe Bergdorf and Maria Balshaw, the director of the Tate galleries.

Also featured are vaccinologist Professor Sarah Gilbert and home abuse commissioner Nicole Jacobs.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the Duchess of Sussex have appeared on earlier editions of the listing.

The Vogue 25 listing in full

– Anne Mensah, vice chairman of authentic collection, Netflix

– Asma Khan, chef

– Bernardine Evaristo, novelist

– Caroline Rush, chief govt of the British Fashion Council

– Charlotte Tilbury, magnificence innovator

– Daisy Edgar-Jones, actor

– Dawn Butler, Labour MP

– Dr Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer

– Emily Maitlis, broadcaster

– Emma Revie, chief govt of The Trussell Trust

– Florence Pugh, actor

– Frances O’Grady, common secretary of the Trades Union Congress

– June Sarpong, director of creativity variety on the BBC

– Liza Bilal & Naomi Smith, Black Lives Matter activists

– Maria Balshaw, director ofTate

– Michaela Coel, author and actor

– Munroe Bergdorf, mannequin and activist

– Nicole Jacobs, home abuse commissioner

– Pippa Crerar, journalist

– Prof Sarah Gilbert, vaccinologist

– Rihanna, businesswoman

– Rosh Mahtani, designer

– Silvana Tenreyro, economist

– Steph Houghton, footballer

– The Queen