Rihanna, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Emily Maitlis amongst ‘most powerful women’ on Vogue listing

Rihanna and Daisy Edgar-Jones are among the many 25 girls included in British Vogue‘s annual Power List.

The publication explains that the listing is about highlighting “the women of the moment who are leading us through 2020 with prescience, power and poise”.

This yr, the Power List has a concentrate on how priorities have shifted in the course of the pandemic, as have the ladies within the highlight.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

The listing contains authors, actors, politicians and activists of all ages.

The Queen can also be included within the listing, with Vogue stating that the coronavirus has “deepened” her relevance.





Read extra

Additionally, actor and author Michaela Coel options on the listing. Coel was lauded earlier this yr for her BBC sequence, I May Destroy You, which was impressed by her personal expertise of being sexually assaulted.

Two Black Lives Matter activists are included on the listing: Liza Bilal and Naomi Smith, along with June Sarpong, who’s the director of inventive variety on the BBC.





The novelist Bernadine Evaristo, who was the co-winner of this yr’s Booker Prize for her novel Girl, Woman, Other, additionally options on the listing.

You can see the total listing, which isn’t ranked, beneath.

Anne Mensah, vice chairman of authentic sequence, Netflix

Asma Khan, chef

Bernardine Evaristo, novelist

Caroline Rush, chief govt of the British Fashion Council

Charlotte Tilbury, magnificence innovator

Daisy Edgar-Jones, actor

Dawn Butler, Labour MP

Dr Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer

Emily Maitlis, broadcaster

Emma Revie, chief govt of The Trussell Trust

Florence Pugh, actor

Frances O’Grady, common secretary of the Trades Union Congress

June Sarpong, director of creativity variety on the BBC

Liza Bilal & Naomi Smith, Black Lives Matter activists

Maria Balshaw, director ofTate

Michaela Coel, author and actor

Munroe Bergdorf, mannequin and activist

Nicole Jacobs, home abuse commissioner

Pippa Crerar, journalist

Prof Sarah Gilbert, vaccinologist

Rihanna, businesswoman

Rosh Mahtani, designer

Silvana Tenreyro, economist

Steph Houghton, footballer

The Queen

The launch of Vogue‘s Power List is part of the magazine’s activism problem, which is fronted by Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United striker prompted a authorities U-turn after writing an open letter on the granting of free meals vouchers for the poorest British households over the summer season.

Rashford poses on the quilt alongside mannequin and psychological well being campaigner Adwoa Aboah as photographed by Misan Harriman, who’s the primary black male photographer to shoot any cowl of British Vogue within the publication’s 104-year historical past.