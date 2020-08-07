Rihanna Is “Proud Of” Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger; Says Garcelle Beauvais Is “A Real One” On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Celebrities fan out over actuality TV stars too. We all understand how a lot Jerry O’Connell, Chrissy Teigen, S.E. Cupp, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Rapaport, and Meghan McCain love to look at Bravo. They are all the time providing up their opinions on the drama.

Recently Seth Rogen talked about his love for Below Deck. And, now, Rihanna is naming her favourite Real Housewives stars.

The Twitter account Real Housewives Heaven shared screenshots from an Instagram Live session that Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger had with Luenell. Not solely did rihanna tune in, however she additionally shared her commentary because the dialog progressed.

At one level, Rihanna commented, “Oh shooooot!!! Kareeennnnnn.” During one other second within the dialog, Rihanna wrote, “Proud of you Karen,” nevertheless it’s unclear what she was referring to particularly (simply based mostly on the screenshots alone).

On Instagram, Karen reacted saying “so fun.” On Twitter, she wrote, “The power of sisterhood truly lifting and building one another is truly UNSTOPPABLE thank you Rihanna” along with tweeting “thank you.”

She additionally gave a shout out to the most recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, commenting, “Garcelle a real one.” In response, Garcelle tweeted, “This is beyond!!! #riri.”

Rihanna’s Bravo fandom isn’t too stunning for anybody who has been being attentive to her Instagram exercise. In addition to following Karen on Instagram, Rihanna additionally follows Beverly Hills Housewives Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley, presumably for the style.

RiRi follows Dorinda Medley from Real Housewives of New York, Real Housewives of Atlanta buddy Tanya Sam, and Vanderpump Rules OG Katie Maloney. That is kind of the random listing of individuals to fan out over. Weirdly, she doesn’t even comply with Garcelle… not but, anyway.

She’s additionally following Gigi Hadid, who has develop into a famous person in her personal proper, however she did get numerous preliminary publicity filming together with her mother Yolanda Hadid when she was a forged member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

