Rihanna’s 25 Best Hairstyles of All Time

Rihanna is as cool as they come. She’s not only a Grammy-winning artist, but she boasts an behemoth fashion and beauty empire, Fenty—and we can’t forget about The Rihanna Book, a 504-page coffee table book featuring over 1,000 of the best photos of Rih (’cause, duh). The powerhouse from Barbados has been on our radar since 2005 and has already given us a lifetime of beauty and fashion looks to fawn over. I mean, I still think about her airport look consisting of sweatpants, a sweatshirt, and glittery heels nightly.

So, yes, at Marie Claire, we’re very into her fashion choices, but we also can’t stop obsessing over her beauty looks. After all, it’s what she’s working on these days while teasing us of that long-awaited ninth album. But that battle is for another day—we’re here to talk about one of life’s greatest treasures: Riri’s hair. The woman can rock anything, and we have 15 years’ worth of photos to prove that statement. So sit back, relax, and get ready to take a trip down Robyn’s hair memory lane.