Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad recreation might be revealed on August 22

After years of rumors, we’re lastly getting our first take a look at Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad recreation on August 22.



The information comes from a tweet printed by the official Rocksteady Studios Twitter web page. Check it out beneath.

“Target locked,” it reads. “DC FanDome, August 22.”

So yeah, that long-rumored however never-announced Rocksteady DC recreation is lastly being revealed. Fans appear fairly excited on Twitter, however as somebody has already identified to me, Superman seems to be like he’s been knocking again a few of Geralt’s decoctions.

After how properly Henry Cavill transitioned from Superman to Witcher, it appears Rocksteady is attempting to realize the identical magical success from stepping into the other way. Or perhaps it’s evil Superman? The rumored subtitle for the sport was “Kill The Justice League,” so it’s not too far-fetched.

Or it could possibly be Bizarro, the mirror picture of Superman. That one appears most certainly, I believe.

That’s good ol’ Bizarro up there. Maybe he’s the duvet hero/villain for Suicide Squad, probably named Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. He’s received the identical vascular, blood-filled face as Geralt after downing a few decoctions, so it is smart.

It’s additionally price noting that apparently we received’t see a lot of Suicide Squad at DC FanDome. On high of that, Suicide Squad is because of observe a video games as a service mannequin, and can characteristic on-line co-op. Check out the tweet beneath.

“So yeah, it’s real,” reads the tweet. “Full reveal is on August 22 but according to a Eurogamer report we won’t see much of it. According to rumors this will be a GaaS title with online co-op.”

DC FanDome will characteristic a wide range of different Warner Bros. bulletins, too. It’s scheduled to air on August 22 and might be a 24-hour occasion that includes panels and bulletins associated to imminent DC initiatives throughout a number of leisure mediums.

You can tune in to the DC FanDome livestream on the hyperlink.