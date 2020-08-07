Romee Strijd Flaunts Her Baby Bump & Incredible Physique In An Animal-Print Bikini For A ‘Beach Day’

Victoria’s Secret mannequin Romee Strijd precipitated a stir amongst her Instagram followers on Wednesday by sharing a trio of glimpses into the enjoyable she had on the seashore. She prominently displayed her rising child bump whereas sporting a flattering bikini and the consensus was that she regarded phenomenal.

Romee revealed her being pregnant in late May, and he or she has posted a couple of updates on Instagram since then. This new put up included one nonetheless shot and two quick movies, and he or she regarded beautiful as she embraced the solar’s rays and confirmed off her rising stomach.

The geotag recommended that the 25-year-old Dutch mannequin was within the Netherlands as she handled herself to a seashore day. She relaxed on a lounge chair with the ocean behind her, and Romee stored her face protected with sun shades and a floppy outsized hat.

The first photograph featured the blond bombshell together with her arms raised, her palms holding the hat. Romee appeared to be wanting straight forward, previous the digicam, and he or she was photographed at an angle that highlighted her child bump. The animal-print bikini bottoms rested low on her waist and the highest shared a touch of cleavage.

“How do you still look so beautiful pregnant!” commented one among her followers.

“Stunning mama,” one other declared.

The two quick video clips had been only some seconds lengthy, however they gave the mannequin’s followers lots to gush over. Each of them was filmed at an angle that captured Romee’s facial expressions the place she smiled and pursed her lips, her dimples showing at one level.

Romee made certain to seize her child stomach in full in these glimpses and her flawless, tanned pores and skin glistened within the solar. She wore a necklace and a few bracelets to decorate her ensemble, and her followers beloved each piece of this.

“The prettiest mom to be,” a commenter famous.

The Dutch magnificence has 6.6 million individuals following her on Instagram and practically 1,150 feedback poured in through the first couple of hours after she had initially shared these bikini snaps. In addition, practically 320,000 individuals rapidly favored the trio of uploads.

“Your little bump is the cutest,” a fourth follower mentioned.

It doesn’t appear that Romee has informed her supporters precisely when she is because of welcome her first baby together with her husband, Laurens van Leeuwen. However, her stomach clearly has grown considerably since her being pregnant announcement in late May. People are thrilled to see her wanting so beautiful and content material, and her followers can be anxious to see further updates all through the rest of her being pregnant.