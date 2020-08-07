Selena Gomez to Star in Hulu’s ‘Only Murders within the Building’

Selena Gomez is returning to the place she bought her begin: TV performing. The actress will star with Steve Martin and Martin Short within the upcoming Hulu comedy collection Only Murders within the Building. She may even executive-produce the undertaking along with her co-stars.

According to Deadline, the collection “follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and out of the blue discover themselves wrapped up in a single.”

Hulu’s head of originals, Craig Erwich, spoke to Deadline concerning the undertaking. “I heard the pitch on Wednesday, and it was one of the best hour I had all week. It’s actually particular, surprisingly emotional. It’s actually trendy and self-referential about podcasts and murders, it’s bought some nice surprises. When they pull this off, it’s going to be actually particular.”

Gomez is an enormous true-crime fan in actual life. She even attended CrimeCon Chicago in February to assist clear up an unsolved thriller. “We had been honored to host @selenagomez and her mother @mandyteefey at CrowdSolve this weekend,” CrimeCon wrote on its Instagram. “They had been excellent detectives 🕵️🕵️ who, together with a whole lot of others, helped deliver peace to the Sova household.”

Gomez posted pictures from the journey on her personal Instagram, writing, “Momma and I being vacationers. We take nice footage. OH and we went to CrimeCon! Love you Chicago and the bean.”

Only Murders within the Building just isn’t the one TV collection Gomez is engaged on. Her HBO Max cooking present, Selena and Chef, comes out on August 13.

