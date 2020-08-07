Sophie Turner Movies & TV Shows (That Aren’t Game of Thrones & X-Men)

Sophie Turner is finest recognized for taking part in Sansa Stark on Game Of Thrones, however listed here are a few of her different film and TV present roles.

Sophie Turner is finest recognized for her work in Game Of Thrones and the X-Men sequence, however listed here are a few of her different roles. Alongside fellow forged members Kit Harington and Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner was a complete unknown when she was forged as Sansa Stark on Game Of Thrones. Turner was 14 when she joined the present, with the character being one of many few to outlive from the start to the finale. Sansa skilled some horrific trauma over the present’s eight seasons, together with witnessing the loss of life of family members, although the present was criticized for its dealing with of the character’s sexual abuse throughout her marriage to Ramsay Bolton.

Sansa ended Game Of Thrones as a really completely different character than the primary season, with the finale seeing her topped Queen within the North. The present shortly turned a worldwide smash, resulting in loads of work alternatives for Sophie Turner. She performed the lead in her first film Another Me, a doppelganger thriller about a teen haunted by the spirit of her unborn twin. Despite an honest hook and a supporting forged that included Rhys Ifans and Jonathan Rhys Meyers, it obtained poor critiques.

Sophie Turner adopted Another Me with 2015’s Barely Lethal, an action-comedy co-starring Hailee Steinfeld and Samuel L. Jackson. Her subsequent massive franchise got here with 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, taking part in a younger Jean Grey. The film itself obtained combined critiques, as did Turner’s efficiency, although it was a stable success and teased Jean would play a significantly better function within the subsequent entry.

Sophie Turner adopted Apocalypse with Josie, the place she performed the title function. This 2018 neo-noir, which entails a highschool scholar rising near Dylan McDermott’s safety guard, although he is unaware of her hyperlink to his previous. While it obtained good critiques for each Turner’s and McDermott’s performances, the script and languid pacing have been cited as points. She subsequent co-starred with Asa Butterfield in comedy Time Freak, the place a teen invents a time machine and tries to “repair” a failing relationship after his girlfriend dumps him.

Sophie Turner returned as Jean Grey for 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which put her character entrance and middle. The film proved to be the ultimate installment of the franchise earlier than its upcoming reboot within the MCU, however regardless of Turner placing in sturdy work, weak critiques and a normal lack of viewers curiosity noticed it develop into a box-office bomb. She additionally obtained reward for her efficiency in Quibi’s fittingly titled drama Survive, the place she and Corey Hawkins play the one two survivors of a aircraft crash that strands them on a mountain.

