Spain Surpasses the United Kingdom in Number of Infections

Spain, with 309,855 infections, has overtaken the United Kingdom which has 309,796 and is now the European country with the highest number of coronavirus cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. In France and Germany, new outbreaks continue to worry as India has become the third country to overcome two million infections, after the United States and Brazil, with cases doubled in just twenty days.

As for deaths, the United Kingdom remains the leading European country, with 46,498 deaths, followed by Italy with 35,187, France with 30,308 and Spain with 28,500.

The number of coronavirus cases in the world has already exceeded 19 million, reaching the figure of 19,091,446, with the United States in first place with 4,883,646, Brazil with almost 3 million (2,912,212), Russia with just over 870,000 and South Africa with just over 538,000 cases. The total deaths in the world are 714,767, of which 160,104 in the United States, 98,493 in Brazil and 50,517 in Mexico.

The World Health Organization has published new data on the Covid-19 pandemic in which it warns that the number of cases has multiplied by seven among children and infants and six among young people. “This trend can be explained, among others, by the following factors: early diagnosis and testing initially focused on identifying cases with severe symptoms, which are seen more frequently among older people; detection of milder cases; more extensive testing; epicenters of outbreaks moving to countries with younger age profiles; or an increase in risk behaviors following the relaxation of social distancing measures, “WHO said in the new report.

GERMANY

For the second consecutive day, Germany records more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus: in the last 24 hours, 1,147 new infections have been confirmed. The previous day, 1,000 cases had been exceeded for the first time in three months, with 1,045 infections. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 214,214 people have been infected, while the number of victims has risen to 9,183, with 8 recorded in the last 24 hours. Thus the spread levels of the outbreak were pushed back three months in early May.

BRAZIL

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has once again come under fire for having invited the population to “go on with their lives”. during a weekly social media broadcast. At a time when Brazil is approaching 100,000 coronavirus deaths, Bolsonaro’s statements have been highly criticized.

MEXICO

More than 50 thousand people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in Mexico and more than 460 thousand are infected. The Mexican Ministry of Health reports, explaining that in the last 24 hours another 819 deaths have been confirmed and updating the total number of victims to 50,517. As for the infected people, 462,690 have contracted Covid-19, 6,590 more than yesterday.

UNITED STATES

University of Washington researchers estimate that the coronavirus death toll in the United States could reach nearly 300,000 by December 1 (up from the current 160,000), without the use of face masks. “Wearing it starting today could save about 70,000 lives,” according to new data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington School of Medicine, which develops this highly accredited model.

AFRICA

According to the “African Union”, the body charged with fighting the pandemic “aggressive and courageous” action is necessary in Africa where infections have exceeded one million. Over half of the cases are in South Africa where many swabs have been done. The lack of data in other countries means that the true dimension of the pandemic is not known.

JAPAN

Cases of coronavirus positivity in Tokyo are once again near record levels, confirming the highest degree of alert in the Japanese capital. The metropolitan government confirmed 462 cases on Friday, a level just below the peak recorded last week at 472, bringing the total sum to just over 15,000 infections, that is, over a third of the national total.

ARGENTINA

The coronavirus pandemic continues to expand in Argentina, with an increase in infections and a new record of positives in a single day which yesterday was 7,513 cases. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in Buenos Aires. The total number of infected people since March 3 has reached 228,195 while the deaths, with 116 yesterday, rose to 4,251. This means that as regards infections, Argentina ranks sixth among the Latin American nations, after Brazil (2,912,212), Mexico (462,690), Peru (455,409), Chile (366,671) and Colombia (357,710).