Stream on Demand: New collection on Netflix, Prime sort out immigration, drug cartels

What’s new for house viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and different streaming providers.

Top streams for the week

The nonfiction restricted collection “Immigration Nation” (TV-MA) gives an in depth and dramatic portrait of America’s damaged immigration system and the dehumanizing therapy of immigrants over six provocative episodes. The Trump administration gave filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau unprecedented entry after which tried to cease the collection from being proven. (Netflix)

The four-part docuseries “The Last Narc” (TV-MA) explores the 1985 kidnapping and homicide of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, probably the most infamous homicide within the historical past of the DEA, and finds troubling connections between the Mexican drug cartels and the CIA. (Amazon Prime Video)

Seth Rogen performs two roles in the comedy “An American Pickle” (2020, TV-14), a few Jewish immigrant from 1920 New York who awakens in 2020 after a freak accident in a pickle manufacturing unit. (HBO Max)

Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” (2019, PG-13), which takes on Nazi Germany and satirizes the cult of Hitler with a way of childlike whimsy, received the Oscar for tailored screenplay. (All HBO platforms)

“The Peanut Butter Falcon” (2019, PG-13) is a mixture of fashionable highway film and rural rafting journey starring Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson with newcomer Zack Gottsagen, who performs a runaway teenage boy with Down syndrome. (Prime Video and Hulu)

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (2019, PG) brings the animated child collection to the large display screen for a family-friendly live-action journey starring Isabela Moner because the intrepid teen explorer and on a mission to save lots of her mother and father (Eva Longoria and Michael Peña). (Prime Video and Hulu)

The animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 1” (not rated), created by “Rick and Morty” author Mike McMahan, follows the misadventures of the help crew of certainly one of Starfleet’s least necessary ships. (CBS All Access)

Classic choose: Burt Lancaster performs real-life convict Robert Stroud in “Birdman of Alcatraz” (1962), a sensible, nuanced drama a few profession legal who turned himself into an internationally acknowledged authority on birds and their ailments whereas in solitary confinement. It earned 4 Oscar nominations. (Amazon Prime Video)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

With theaters shuttered throughout the nation for 4 months now, extra motion pictures than ever are debuting direct to VOD. Here are a couple of highlights from this week’s debuts:

Acclaimed Colombian filmmaker Ciro Guerra directs the Euro-American historic allegory “Waiting for the Barbarians” (2020, not rated) starring Mark Rylance as an ineffectual Justice of the Peace and Johnny Depp as a brutal, bigoted army colonel in an unnamed colonial outpost. It involves VOD from a strong movie pageant rotation.

A twist on the contagion thriller, the surreal “She Dies Tomorrow” (2020, R) appears at what occurs when individuals get up figuring out they’re going to die in a day. Filmmaker Amy Seimitz directs Kate Lyn Sheil and Jane Adams.

David Ayer directs Shia LaBeouf, Bobby Soto and George Lopez within the brutal Los Angeles crime thriller “The Tax Collector” (2020, not rated).

On the lighter facet is “Made in Italy” (2019, R) a comic book drama starring Liam Neeson and Micheal Richardson as a father and son reconnecting in Tuscany.

Coming to Premium VOD is a brand new model of “The Secret Garden” (2020, PG), tailored from the beloved novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett about an orphaned lady who finds a magical backyard hidden in her uncle’s property. Colin Firth and Julie Walters star with Dixie Egerickx because the younger lady.

Netflix

“Pick of the Litter” (2018, not rated) is a heat and fuzzy documentary that follows 5 puppies coaching to develop into information canines for the blind.

“Connected: Season 1” (TV-14), subtitled “The Hidden Science of Everything,” combines science, historical past and nature to see how seemingly unrelated occasions and phenomenon are linked. Hosted by science reporter and host Latif Nasser.

Natural historical past collection “Tiny Creatures: Season 1” (TV-G) appears on the survival challenges confronted by the smallest animals in nature. Narrated by Mike Colter

The kid-friendly animated fantasy “Wizards: Tales of Arcadia” (TV-Y7) concludes Guillermo del Toro’s “Tales of Arcadia” trilogy.

More streaming TV: “Moesha: Complete Series” (1996-2001, TV-PG) is a sitcom starring Brandy Norwood as a teen rising up and going through life’s challenges.

International TV: “World’s Most Wanted: Season 1” (France, not rated, with subtitles) spotlights 5 of probably the most needed worldwide criminals.

True tales: “Anelka: Misunderstood” (France, not rated, with subtitles) profiles controversial French footballer Nicolas Anelka.

Kid stuff: Animated specials “The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Kids in Space” (2020, TV-Y), “Super Monsters: The New Class” (2020, TV-Y), and “A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp” (2020, TV-Y) are right here to tide youngsters over till the following seasons start.

Stand-up: “Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning” (2020, not rated)

Amazon Prime Video

Clark Duke directs and stars alongside Liam Hemsworth as low-level enforcers of a drug kingpin (Vince Vaughn) within the crime thriller “Arkansas” (2020, unrated).

Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush star in “The King’s Speech” (2010, R), a feel-good true story that received 4 Oscars.

Leonard DiCaprio leads the group in Christopher Nolan’s high-concept heist thriller “Inception” (2010, PG-13).

Bruce Willis reunites a group of retired black-ops brokers (Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, and Helen Mirren) in “Red” (2010, PG-13), an motion thriller with a streak of gallows humor.

Prime Video and Hulu

“Margin Call” (2011, R) explores the tradition that spawned the 2008 monetary collapse with solid that features Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Irons, Demi Moore, Zachary Quinto, and Stanley Tucci. (Prime Video and Hulu)

Christian Bale and Russell Crowe star in “3:10 to Yuma” (2007, R), a sensible remake of the traditional Western from director James Mangold. (Prime Video and Hulu)

Hulu

Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville play a married couple going through a most cancers disaster in “Ordinary Love” (2019, R).

True tales: “Slay the Dragon” (2020, PG-13) appears on the efforts to cease gerrymandering, and “Dominic Fike, At First” is the second feature-length documentary in “The New York Times Presents” collection.

HBO Max

Matthias Schoenaerts is a violent convict whose life is rotated when he trains a wild horse in an experimental rehabilitation program in “The Mustang” (2019, R), a drama impressed by a real story. (All HBO platforms)

True tales: “The Swamp” (2020, TV-14) digs into the interior workings of Washington politics throughout the Trump administration. (All HBO platforms)

Streaming TV: The animated “Harley Quinn: Seasons 1 & 2” (2019-2020, TV-MA), which follows the previous sidekick of supervillain the Joker, involves HBO Max from DC Universe.

International TV: “Invisible Stories” (Singapore, TV-MA, with subtitles) from HBO Asia presents tales linked by location: They all happen in the identical housing property. (All HBO platforms)

Eight traditional musicals starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers be a part of the HBO Max library this month. Start with “Top Hat” (1935), with its fabulous artwork deco units, and “Swing Time” (1936), my vote for his or her best collaboration.

Other streams

British crime comedy “Hitmen: Season 1” (not rated) stars Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins as misfit finest associates who kill individuals for a residing. (Peacock)

The documentary “Howard” (2018, not rated) presents a portrait of Oscar-winning lyricist Howard Ashman, who helped form a few of Disney’s best animated musicals (“The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast”) earlier than dying of AIDS in 1991 at age 40. It is directed by his good friend and collaborator Don Hahn. (Disney+)

“Upright: Season 1” (not rated) is a dramedy a few struggling musician (Tim Minchin) and a runaway teenager Meg (Milly Alcock) on a highway journey throughout Australia. Two episodes obtainable, new episodes every week. (Sundance Now)

The anthology collection “Moving On: Seasons 1-9” (2009-2018) from award-winning author Jimmy McGovern presents a collection of stand-alone dramas about individuals going through main change of their lives. (BritBox)

On Criterion Channel this month, “Australian New Wave” collects 21 movies from the blossoming of homegrown Australian cinema between 1971 and 1982, from classics like Peter Weir’s “Picnic at Hanging Rock” (1975, PG) and “The Year of Living Dangerously” (1982, PG) to Fred Schepisi’s provocative “The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith” (1978, R) and Gillian Armstrong’s “My Brilliant Career” (1979, G) with Judy Davis.

Also new on Criterion: groundbreaking drama “Rafiki” (Kenya, 2018, not rated, with subtitles), a love story of two girls that challenged Kenya’s anti-LGBTQ legal guidelines; post-revolutionary feminist drama “Lucía” (Cuba, 1968, not rated, with subtitles) from filmmaker Humberto Solás; Howard Hawks’ traditional Hollywood journey “Only Angels Have Wings” (1939) with Cary Grant and Jean Arthur; and Orson Welles’ majestic “The Magnificent Ambersons” (1942) starring Joseph Cotten and Agnes Moorehead.

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle movie critic and author. His evaluations of streaming motion pictures and TV may be discovered at streamondemandathome.com.