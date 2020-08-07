Stylists for Kristen Stewart, Keanu Reeves, Rami Malek share their pandemic pivots

Celebrity stylist Jeanne Yang, whose shoppers embrace Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves and Robert Downey Jr., says her enterprise was down 100% from March to mid-July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

For Hollywood studios and their top-earning A-list expertise, the rising checklist of COVID-19 canceled award exhibits, movie festivals and press excursions has made advertising motion pictures and TV exhibits throughout a world pandemic tougher. Over time, although, workarounds have emerged, together with video-conferenced talk-show appearances and plans for this 12 months’s Emmy Awards to happen nearly as a substitute of in-person. But the superstar stylists who earn livings dressing stars for such events do not have such a workaround. No purple carpet (or picture shoot or movie competition) means no styling work.

We lately checked in with a handful of Hollywood’s go-to stylists — the type of of us who gown stars like Rami Malek, Donald Glover, Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, Kristen Stewart and Allison Janney — to see what they have been doing to outlive and thrive throughout the disaster. The huge takeaway? With no return to the purple carpet on the horizon, the important thing to survival has been turning aspect hustles into predominant hustles. Call it the “pandemic pivot.”

Tara Swennen

A 2017 file picture of superstar stylist Tara Swennen and then-new pet pig Sprinkles. Since then she has added two extra to her menagerie, most lately — and throughout the pandemic — a rescue pig named Peanut. (Claire Hannah Collins / Los Angeles Times)

Best-known for styling Stewart, Julie Bowen and Janney, Tara Swennen has additionally earned a popularity as an outspoken good friend of the animals. She was celebrated for her efforts at L.A.’s Vegan Fashion Week in October, and her family menagerie features a pair of pot-bellied pigs, Sprinkles and Chocolate Chip, and a tortoise named Skittle.

Last gig: “I halted mid-music video with one of my clients, and we never got to shoot it,” Swennen mentioned. “But the last major production I did was the movie poster for Kristen Stewart’s new movie, ‘Happiest Season,’ which is a Christmas movie.” That was within the first week of March. (The movie is about for a Nov. 25 theatrical launch.) “I joked with my agent that the ultimate irony is it will probably be the first thing that comes back to fully promote.”

Next gig: Swennen mentioned she’s had three styling jobs since then — two over Zoom, one in individual — and all within the second half of July. “Lana Condor is the brand new face of Neutrogena so I form of Zoom-styled her for her popping out as a model ambassador,” Swennen mentioned. “And I did the identical factor for a photograph shoot for Julie Bowen. I made outfits for her, dropped off the garments and simply let her go.” The in-person gig, for which she styled Janney for a nationwide journal cowl shoot (she will’t disclose which one), concerned staggered arrivals, a number of rooms to keep away from crowding and a degree individual answerable for holding issues wiped down and sanitized.

Financial influence: “Up till two weeks in the past, I used to be at 100% down, and now I’m at possibly [95% down] so far as the styling,” Swennen mentioned. “Everything that I’ve managed to create has been a form of byproduct of my model and my profession’s work however not truly styling per se.”

In between: Just a few months in the past, Swennen joined forces with Stephanie Sprangers, founding father of digital styling app Glamhive, to arrange a sequence of digital model summits (the primary happened in May, the second in early July) that introduced collectively high expertise from the worlds of fashion, magnificence and design to take part in digital panels, shows and roundtable discussions on matters starting from size-inclusiveness to the best way to pivot what you are promoting in a time of change.

The latter subject is one thing that is been very a lot on her thoughts. “The entire factor proper now could be about dwelling and studying,” she mentioned. “It’s about determining the place you’ll be able to pivot a bit, the place you’ll be able to put your property and what you are able to do proper now with out utilizing an excessive amount of capital, as a result of no one has any proper now.”

For Swennen, meaning dipping her toes into the digital influencer area. “I’ve come to Instagram a bit and form of used my model to get a pair issues on the market,” she mentioned. “I simply did [a style-out of essential summer pieces] for Fila. And I’ve obtained one thing lined up, however it will not come out till September, so I can’t discuss it.” She’s additionally leveraging her popularity as a vocal vegan to maneuver past vogue magnificence, noting that she simply did her first take care of a meals model.

Speaking of which, Swennen lately added one other snout to feed. “My daughter is an solely little one, and we would have liked one thing to concentrate on as a result of she could not see all her associates,” she mentioned. “So we thought one of the best factor to do was rescue a pig.” With the brand new addition, Peanut, to the combination, the stylist now has three little pigs dwelling underneath her roof. “That’s proper,” Swennen mentioned with a chuckle. “I’m dwelling in a fairy story.”

Outlook: In advance of the primary Glamhive summit, Swennen mentioned she despatched an e mail blast to 1,000 contacts. “[I sent them] to heads of departments and massive individuals at completely different manufacturers,” she mentioned. “And 657 of them bounced again. That made me notice that nearly everybody I do know has been furloughed. I used to be like, ‘OK, when that is over, I’m going to have to begin from scratch.'”

Ilaria Urbinati

Ilaria Urbinati on the Daily Front Row’s fifth Fashion Los Angeles Awards on the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2019. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

In addition to dressing a few of Hollywood’s most trendy menfolk throughout her profession — Malek, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Bradley Cooper, Chris Evans and Glover, amongst them — Urbinati has managed to forge an equally spectacular checklist of brand name partnerships. She’s collaborated on males’s suiting (with Strong Suit), created a limited-edition capsule assortment with Eddie Bauer and popped up in a Walmart TV business — as herself — throughout the 2019 Academy Awards. (She was additionally on The Times’ 2019 checklist of energy gamers shaping L.A.’s vogue future.)

Last gig: “The final huge job I did proper earlier than [everything shut down] was prepping [for] the James Bond press tour as a result of I gown Rami Malek,” Urbinati mentioned. “Then that got delayed. It was supposed to be coming out in April.” (The Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” is anticipated to hit theaters on Nov. 20). She added that she’d been prepping to decorate Johnson for this summer time’s “Jungle Cruise” press tour (initially slated for launch in July, it is since been bumped to summer time 2021) and was “smack in the middle” of the press tour for “A Quiet Place Part II” (she kinds the film’s director and co-writer, John Krasinski). “And then I also did the cover of the Hollywood Reporter’s most powerful stylist issue. That literally came out two days before the lockdown.”

Next gig: Urbinati mentioned the styling job spigot that had turned off so abruptly in mid-March began to open again up in late June. “I’ve been doing jobs, because my client Charlie Puth just launched his album, so I’ve been working with him on that.” (If you’ve seen Puth’s latest TV business for Subway, then you definately’ve seen Urbinati’s handiwork.) She’s additionally styled actor Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”) for a few latest picture shoots, together with one for the web site Who What Wear and one for the style trade commerce paper Women’s Wear Daily.

Financial influence: Urbinati estimates that her styling earnings is down 98% on account of scrapped press excursions, canceled movie festivals and the like. “I’ve lost hundreds of thousands of dollars that I normally would have made that I did not make at all,” she mentioned. “I’ve done, maybe, four or five jobs, and I’d usually be doing 60 jobs a month.”

In between: “For the first three months or so, there was no styling — nothing — and I’d just had twins, so I was kind of just focusing on that,” Urbinati mentioned. “Then it was time to work.”

Urbinati mentioned she’s been exhausting at work on three main initiatives however can’t get into an excessive amount of element about any of them (as a result of they’ve but to be formally introduced). “Let’s just say that basically I took a lot of these side hustles I was doing and made them my main hustles and took projects I’ve dreamt of doing for a long time but never got time to do and really focused all of my attention on those.”

The first is a pop-up drive-in movie show she hopes to open in L.A. in August (“I got together with a couple of big brands — I’m not allowed to say which ones yet — and we’re going to be showing classic films”), the second is a writing undertaking (“I’d been working on it for six months, and I finally got to finish it”) and she’ll describe the third only as “a kind of media company.” “It’s probably the biggest project I’ve worked on in my life,” she mentioned.

Outlook: “I’ve completely pivoted, and [I’m] literally doing completely other things,” Urbinati mentioned. “I’m kind of looking at it as ‘This will be my job now until, I don’t know, next year.’” She added that the pandemic-induced stop-down has additionally gotten her to consider the way forward for her career. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with styling. Even if the lockdown ceased, I think it’s a tough time, because I don’t think people really care about celebrities right now — at least in that glamorous way. I don’t think anybody wants to see [people] fully decked out, fully made-up, suited or what [have you]. I don’t even know what the future of luxury looks like.”

Jeanne Yang

Stylist Jeanne Yang, photographed in her Beverly Hills studio in 2017, has a consumer checklist that features Robert Downey Jr. and Keanu Reeves. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Yang’s consumer roster consists of Momoa, Robert Downey Jr., Kumail Nanjiani, Jamie Dornan and Reeves, and it is nearly inconceivable to toss a blazer button with out hitting her handiwork from BMW commercials (Scott Eastwood) and the sofa of “The Graham Norton Show” (Reeves and Dornan — on the similar time) to the purple carpet (she was the guiding hand behind Momoa’s standout pink Fendi tux on the 2019 Academy Awards in addition to his Tom Ford and Valentino take a look at the 2020 Golden Globes).

Last gig: A promotional picture shoot for “World of Dance” with Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough. “I work with Derek,” Yang mentioned, “and that was the last actual physical [photo] shoot I was on. They were about to do a crowd shoot with something like 1,500 audience members, and I just remember thinking, ‘That’s crazy.’ That was right after the Oscars.”

Next gig: “I’ve had a couple of private clients that have needed stuff, but tomorrow is my first shoot — it’s a celebrity shoot with one person in a studio in downtown L.A. for a magazine,” she mentioned in mid-July. “Then I have another one in two weeks and another one in three weeks. This is honestly the first time I’ve had emails about actual jobs in quite some time.”

Financial influence: “I’m off 100%,” Yang mentioned in regards to the March-to-July interval in comparison with previous years. “Last year was the best year I’ve ever had in my entire life. I went 72 days without a day off. It’s one thing to go from zero to 60 [mph], because things just kind of ramp up. But to go from 120 [mph] to zero was pretty crazy.”

In between: “This is the first time I’ve had free in, maybe, 25 years,” mentioned Yang, whose twin daughters are headed off to varsity in fall. “I know it sounds terrible, but I feel like I’ve been given a gift to be able to spend time with my kids before they leave for college. I’m usually working my butt off, so I never have time to hang out.”

Outlook: Yang credit her angle to rising up in a Zen Buddhist setting. “This may not seem like the right way that you need to go,” she mentioned, “but this is what you need to go through to get to where you’re going.

“It’s all about learning how to turn lemons into lemonade. And this is about as lemon as it gets.”