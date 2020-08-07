Taylor Swift’s Zodiac Sign & Birth Chart

By
Ryan Holmes
-
1


Taylor Swift’s zodiac sign and birth chart are spot on.

Taylor Swift was born on December 13, 1989 in Reading, Pennsylvania at 5:13 a.m. EST. She has four planets in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

What is Taylor Swift’s zodiac sign?

Taylor Swift is a singer and songwriter who has a Sagittarius Sun. Her Moon sign is in Cancer at 1 degree.

Her natal chart and zodiac sign reveal a lot about this amazing celebrity.

Here’s Taylor Swift’s zodiac sign and a rundown of her natal chart, using astrology:

Taylor Swift zodiac sign — Sun in Sagittarius

Your Sun sign gives you insight into your identity, ego, and path in life.

With Taylor’s Sun in Sagittarius, she tends to be very happy, kind, and cheerful.

Sun in Sagittarius people love being social and making friends.

They also are very adventurous and always want to keep busy.

They are very optimistic and enjoy the lighter side of life.

They love to have fun, laugh, and get to know others.



