Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Security Team Vs. Gun Girl’s Security Team: Who You Got?

My govt safety crew is essentially the most badass one round! Good luck, libs.https://t.co/LaBE73rHdF pic.twitter.com/qdOk8ePGRN — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) July 14, 2020

VERSUS

6ix9ine noticed strolling in New York with safety. pic.twitter.com/irxEx34zvA — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 2, 2020

Tekashi 6ix9ine was noticed out buying at a mall together with his safety in NY right now👀‼️ pic.twitter.com/f9ruZerVqx — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) August 4, 2020

Let’s make this enjoyable. We’re not speaking about whose crew is best or safer or cooler. We’re speaking about if these two squads bumped into one another on the road and for some purpose, issues escalated, who comes out on high? Whose cost (bodyguard converse for the individual they’re defending) walks away unscathed?

Let’s break it down.

In Tekashi’s nook:

TMZ– 6ix9ine tells us he plans to maintain roaming the streets of the Big Apple — however provides he’ll be rolling “like Trump” in that he’ll have a ton of armed guards round. Specifically, he says he plans to rent 22 of them, all former regulation enforcement officers.

In Gun Girl’s nook:

four in opposition to 22? Pretty important numerical benefit. Except the pictures of Tekashi’s crew definitely don’t seem to indicate 22 bodyguards. Maybe he’s exaggerating. I assumed he was a straight shooter. Even so, they’re former cops. And everybody is aware of that former cops are not constrained by the foundations of responsibility. Now, they’re non-public residents wanting ahead to the freedoms of life after the badge. And that’s a giant deal.

Kaitlin, in the meantime, has sourced her element from the rock-solid outfit “Rat Pack Worldwide Security.” We don’t know a lot about them except for their terrific instagram web page. Looks like they take pleasure in boxing, taking pictures, and hiring underage staff:

Where does Gun Girl take these guys? College campuses. The streets of Washington D.C. Frat events with stain-resistant linoleum flooring—the kind you would possibly discover at pet daycare—in case somebody poops his/her pants. These locations aren’t precisely gun-friendly. This would possibly clarify why that spotlight reel she put collectively exhibits them carrying shoulder fannypack as an alternative of weapons? Not very intimidating, guys.

You take away the weapons from gun lady’s crew, I give the nod to Tekashi’s squad. Even if 22 truly means 10, I’ll take ten former cops in opposition to Kaitlin’s ratpack anyday. They’re far too centered on promoting merch to be taken severely.