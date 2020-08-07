The End of Innocent Eleven? ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Is All Grown Up and Starring as a Lesbian Con-Artist In Netflix Thriller

She wasn’t going to be a child indefinitely. We knew this. But forgive us if we mourn the truth that Millie Bobby Brown, finest identified for her position as Eleven, the mercurial lady with supernatural powers on Stranger Things, is all grown up now.

If her look didn’t give her development spurt away, her subsequent film position will. The 16-year-old is slated to play a lesbian con artist in a Netflix thriller titled The Girls I’ve Been.

The movie is an adaptation of Tess Sharpe’s YA novel of the identical identify. Brown will play Nora, who makes use of impersonation expertise to get herself, her ex-boyfriend, and her girlfriend out of a financial institution the place they’ve been taken hostage. Jason Bateman is producing, so you understand it’s going to be good.

The plot sounds thrilling, however we’ll most likely by no means have the ability to watch Brown in a job with out feeling nostalgic for the little lady who ate a waffle sundae at Chief Hopper’s kitchen desk.

Cover Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

