The Eternals launch date | solid, trailer and what we all know

True, the Infinity Saga might have ended with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, however loads extra MCU motion pictures are set to blast onto screens. The most intriguing of which? Arguably, The Eternals.

A key film in Marvel’s Phase Four film slate, the blockbuster will comply with a brand new outer-space superhero workforce. And they’re one much more {powerful} than the Guardians of the Galaxy: an immortal alien race who’ve lived on Earth for over 7000 years, the Eternals will reunite to guard humanity from a band of evil superbeings, The Deviants.

Just in case that premise hasn’t piqued your curiosity, the movie’s solid will. It’s set to star Game of Thrones alumni Richard Madden and Kit Harington, Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead) and Angelina Jolie (Maleficent).

But when will The Eternals emerge onto the massive display? And how precisely does the movie match into present MCU film order? You can discover all of your largest questions answered under.

The Eternals launch date

The Eternals shall be launched in cinemas on 12th February 2021.

The movie was beforehand scheduled to hit the massive display on sixth November 2020, nevertheless it was moved again because of the coronavirus disaster. This follows the delay of Black Widow, one other film in Marvel’s Phase Four schedule.

It’s not but clear if The Eternals might be delayed once more. Other superhero movies, reminiscent of Wonder Woman 1984, have been constantly compelled to postpone their launch due COVID-caused cinema closures.

Shooting on The Eternals completed in February 2020, with star Gemma Chan confirming the information on Twitter.

The Eternals solid

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie will star alongside The Big Sick’s already-attached Kumail Nanjiani, with Jolie enjoying the ultra-powerful character of Thena and Nanjiani enjoying grasp swordsman Kingo Sunen.

Jolie’s bodily coaching tackled “everything from swords to ballet,” she advised People.

“She’s a warrior,” Jolie mentioned “I’m going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve.”

Game of Thrones’ and Bodyguard’s Richard Madden has additionally been confirmed for a job, enjoying a personality referred to as Ikaris identified for his quite a few skills (together with energy, flight, a therapeutic issue, psychic powers, sturdiness and cosmic vitality manipulation).

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

In thrilling information for Game of Thrones followers, Madden’s previous co-star and on-screen sibling Kit Harington may even function in The Eternals as superhero Black Knight, actual identify Dane Whitman.

“It’s brilliant,” Madden advised EW. “It’s been about 10 years since we’ve worked together, I think. So we’ve moved on a bit onto different things, so I’m really excited to get back on set.”

Other confirmed castings embody:

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, the MCU’s first deaf superhero

Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos

Salma Hayek as Ajak, chief of the Eternals

Lia McHugh as Sprite, an historical Eternal within the physique of a kid

Don Lee as Gilgamesh, the Forgotten One

Barry Keoghan as Druig

Captain Marvel‘s Gemma Chan may even be showing in The Eternals, although *not* in her earlier position of Minn-Erva – in a uncommon case of the MCU doubling up, Chan will play a completely completely different character, Sersi.

Featuring within the rumoured-but-unconfirmed area is Hollywood legend Keanu Reeves, presently having fun with a profession renaissance due to the fan-favourite John Wick motion pictures and probably now within the body for one more major position within the Eternals – although on condition that he wasn’t included within the SDCC or D23 line-up, it might be extra probably that Marvel have him in thoughts for one more upcoming film.

Perhaps, given the comparatively unknown topic method Marvel are plumping for some well-known names and faces – however regardless of the purpose, that is trying like a very starry group of superheroes. And talking to GQ Britain, Richard Madden teased that “there’s some more actors yet to be announced” for The Eternals “which is gonna be crazy.”

In a constructive push for inclusivity, MCU artistic caretaker Kevin Feige has additionally confirmed that Phastos shall be homosexual.

“He’s married, he’s got a family, and that is just part of who he is,” Feige advised Good Morning America.

Is there a trailer for The Eternals?



No, Marvel is but to launch footage from the film.

But it’s not all dangerous information: right here’s a primary glimpse on the motion pictures’ Celestials (the alien beings who created the Eternals) although, as put collectively by Marvel Studios’ senior visible growth idea artist Rodney Fuentebella:

What’s The Eternals about?

In the comics, the Jack Kirby-created Eternals are a race of vastly {powerful} aliens with unimaginable skills (together with atomic manipulation, super-speed, super-strength and so forth), which they’ve primarily utilized in an infinite battle towards their foes the Deviants.

Essentially, the Eternals are a whole society of super-powered, near-immortal beings who’ve often come into contact with extra mainstream Marvel heroes, leaving various scope for the place a movie storyline might go.

On Wednesday 15th January 2020, Marvel launched extra The Eternals synopsis particulars to Fandom, confirming the Deviants because the villains. It additionally appears to be like just like the Eternals may need felt the snap of Thanos’s fingers simply as badly as Earth, with exploring the MCU post-Avengers: Endgame listed as one of many movie’s major themes:

New #Eternals synopsis particulars • Have been dwelling on Earth in secret for 1000’s of years • Explores the MCU post-Avengers: Endgame • Will battle The Deviants after an ‘surprising tragedy’ (by way of @MarvelStudios) pic.twitter.com/z7vES6FbSJ — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 15, 2020

The Eternals is ready to function the MCU’s first LGBT+ kiss

In February 2020, it was confirmed that The Eternals would function the MCU’S first-ever LGBT+ kiss. In a heartfelt interview with NewNowNext, actor Haaz Sleiman confirmed his character could be married to Eternals member Phastos (performed by Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry) and that they might have a toddler.

“It’s a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set. For me, it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be,” he mentioned.

The MCU’s first brazenly homosexual character appeared in Avengers: Endgame, portrayed by co-director Joe Russo in a cameo look.

Will The Eternals cross over with Guardians of the Galaxy?

Quite probably. As the Guardians have been Marvel’s first spacefaring franchise it no less than appears probably that a few of the alien races and planets launched in these motion pictures might cross over into The Eternals, with Marvel’s world-building (or ought to that be universe-building?) in full impact.

And who is aware of? We might even see a number of of the Guardians of the Galaxy characters, or the newly-spacebound Thor, flip up within the film in visitor roles to assist introduce the viewers to those new figures.

After all, on condition that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. three has been so delayed they may need to discover SOME approach to hold the characters within the MCU within the meantime.

The Eternals shall be launched on 12th February 2021.

You can watch nearly all of MCU motion pictures now on Disney+ – enroll now for £59.99 a yr and £5.99 a month.

Should you watch them by chronological or launch date? Check out our information to the Best Marvel film order.

For extra Disney+ strategies take a look at our greatest motion pictures on Disney+ information or go to our TV Guide.