The OC 17th Bday And 16 Other Pop Culture Anniversaries

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
1


Updated 24 minutes ago. Posted 51 minutes ago

How has it been 17 years since The O.C. came into our lives?!

5.

Six years in the past, on Aug. 4, Nicki Minaj dropped her single “Anaconda” — exhibiting the world that she did certainly have buns, hun.

6.

Three years in the past, on Aug. 3, Camila Cabello launched “Havana” — launching her solo profession, oooh na na.

7.

Thirty-five years in the past, on Aug. 5, Kate Bush launched her iconic unhappy bop “Running Up That Hill.”

8.

Eleven years in the past, we had been boogying to the Black Eyed Peas, Drake, and Kerri Hilson as they topped the Billboard Hot 100.

10.

Five years in the past, on Aug. 5, Jennifer Anniston and Justin Theroux received married. Unfortunately, the pair would find yourself splitting after two and a half years of marriage.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

11.

Two years in the past, on Aug. 6, Vogue launched its September cowl with none apart from Beyoncé. She was reportedly given an unprecedented quantity of enter.

It’s here! @Beyonce stars on the cover of our September issue. Read the full story, in her own words: https://t.co/T7E2FbGDPn

It’s right here! @Beyonce stars on the duvet of our September challenge. Read the complete story, in her personal phrases: https://t.co/T7E2FbGDPn


Vogue

12.

Ten years in the past, on Aug. 1, David Hasselhoff was roasted on Comedy Central — resulting in this nightmarish picture op.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

13.

Seven years in the past, on Aug. 3, Kylie Jenner was smiling at a “Kendall and Kylie” Fall Collection Preview at a PacSun in New York.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

14.

Nine years in the past, on Aug. 7, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez had been having a hoot on the Teen Choice Awards crimson carpet.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

15.

Seventeen years in the past, on Aug. 4, Jamie Lee Curtis, Richard Wolf (aka the Chair of Motion Pictures at Disney), and Lindsay Lohan had been all chilling on the after occasion for the Freaky Friday premiere.


Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

16.

Twelve years in the past, on Aug. 5, snack Paul Rudd attended a screening of Pineapple Express the day earlier than it was launched.


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

17.

Finally, two years in the past on Aug. 7, Crazy Rich Asians had its dazzling Hollywood premiere.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Nostalgia Trip

Take a visit down reminiscence lane that’ll make you’re feeling nostalgia AF



Loading...