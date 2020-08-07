The OC 17th Bday And 16 Other Pop Culture Anniversaries

How has it been 17 years since The O.C. came into our lives?!
1.
First, 17 years ago, seminal millennial masterpiece The O.C. debuted on Aug. 5.
2.
All hail the internet! Twenty-nine years ago, on Aug. 6, the World Wide Web was born when Tim Berners-Lee published the first web page.
3.
Without the World Wide Web, we wouldn’t have been able to enjoy the heavily memed “30-50 feral hogs” tweet — which was posted one year ago, on Aug. 4.
5.
Six years in the past, on Aug. 4, Nicki Minaj dropped her single “Anaconda” — exhibiting the world that she did certainly have buns, hun.
6.
Three years in the past, on Aug. 3, Camila Cabello launched “Havana” — launching her solo profession, oooh na na.
7.
Thirty-five years in the past, on Aug. 5, Kate Bush launched her iconic unhappy bop “Running Up That Hill.”
8.
Eleven years in the past, we had been boogying to the Black Eyed Peas, Drake, and Kerri Hilson as they topped the Billboard Hot 100.
10.
Five years in the past, on Aug. 5, Jennifer Anniston and Justin Theroux received married. Unfortunately, the pair would find yourself splitting after two and a half years of marriage.
11.
Two years in the past, on Aug. 6, Vogue launched its September cowl with none apart from Beyoncé. She was reportedly given an unprecedented quantity of enter.
12.
Ten years in the past, on Aug. 1, David Hasselhoff was roasted on Comedy Central — resulting in this nightmarish picture op.
13.
Seven years in the past, on Aug. 3, Kylie Jenner was smiling at a “Kendall and Kylie” Fall Collection Preview at a PacSun in New York.
14.
Nine years in the past, on Aug. 7, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez had been having a hoot on the Teen Choice Awards crimson carpet.
15.
Seventeen years in the past, on Aug. 4, Jamie Lee Curtis, Richard Wolf (aka the Chair of Motion Pictures at Disney), and Lindsay Lohan had been all chilling on the after occasion for the Freaky Friday premiere.
16.
Twelve years in the past, on Aug. 5, snack Paul Rudd attended a screening of Pineapple Express the day earlier than it was launched.
17.
Finally, two years in the past on Aug. 7, Crazy Rich Asians had its dazzling Hollywood premiere.
